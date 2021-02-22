7th Inning Stretch: Final Tuneup (Week 2)

Coming off a three-game sweep of Bellarmine to open the 2021 season, Louisville Baseball now heads into their last week before conference play begins.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After having not played competitive baseball in nearly a year, Louisville seemingly was able to pick up where left off this past weekend, and kicked off the 2021 season with a decisive three-game sweep over the crosstown Bellarmine Knights.

As most expected, the series showcased how deep Louisville was both at the plate and on the mound. The Cardinals outscored Bellarmine 26-5, and batted .317 with all but one of the 15 batters who registered a plate appearance logging a base hit.

Louisville was particularly adept at the long ball against the Knights, as the Cards hit six homers, including three from outfielder Cameron Masterman alone. Of course, in true Dan McDonnell fashion, Louisville also collected 11 stolen bases.

Much has been said about the depth of the position players over the offseason, but the pitching staff got to showcase their numbers as well. Twelve pitchers got in on the action against Bellarmine, with only five giving up an earned run, and none surrendering more than one.

But, Louisville doesn't have much time left until they face an uptick in competition, as they have just one week left until Atlantic Coast Conference play fires up during the first week of March. The Cardinals are nonetheless sitting in a very good spot no matter how you look at it, but the rubber is getting close to meeting the road.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville is ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation among the six major collegiate baseball polls (Perfect Game).

Louisville is fourth in the nation in stolen bases (11), ninth in home runs (6), 15th in ERA (1.67), 18th in slugging percentage (0.525), 23rd in batting average (0.317) and 25th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.0)

Outfielder Cameron Masterman was named the ACC Co-Player of the Week after going 6-11 with three home runs and six RBI against Bellarmine.

He is tied with six other D1 players for most home runs in the country.

Shortstop Lucas Dunn is tied with 10 other players for the most sacrifice flies (2) in D1.

The Week Ahead

Coming up this week, the Cardinals will play four games this week at Jim Patterson Stadium, first taking on Eastern Kentucky in the midweek game then hosting Western Illinois for a three-game series

Home (Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 3:00pm vs. Eastern Kentucky

ACC Network Extra



1450 WXVW

Friday, Feb. 26 at 3:00pm vs. Western Illinois

ACC Network Extra



1450 WXVW

Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1:00pm vs. Western Illinois ACC Network Extra 93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Feb 28 at 1:00pm vs. Western Illinois

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Eastern Kentucky University

Nickname: Colonels

Location: Richmond, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 14,980

Head Coach (school record): Chris Prothro (1-2)

2020 Record (conference record): 1-2 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: UofL leads 70-48-1

Team Leaders:

Avg: Will King (.500)

RBI: Caleb Upshaw (3)

HR: Brent Lovell (1)

ERA: Will Brian, Nick Laster (0.00)

Strikeouts: Darren Williams, Louis Davenport III (4)

Wins: Brennan Kelly (1)

Weekend

School: Western Illinois University

Nickname: Leathernecks

Location: Macomb, Ill.

Total Enrollment: 7,624

Head Coach (school record): Larry Owens (0-13)

2020 Record (conference record): 0-0 (0-0)

All-Time Series Record: UofL leads 5-1

Team Leaders (2020):

Avg: Trenton Bauer (.286)

RBI: Alex Dorethy (8)

HR: Alex Dorethy (4)

ERA: Justin Foy (0.00)

Strikeouts: Jace Warkentien (18)

Wins: None

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings & Records:

Eastern Kentucky Western Illinois Louisville Highest Poll Ranking NR NR 2nd RPI 100th N/A 19th SOS T-20th N/A T-20th Home Record 0-0 0-0 3-0 Away Record 1-2 0-0 0-0 Neutral Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Hitting:

Eastern Kentucky Western Illinois (2020) Louisville Base on Balls 49th (16) 283rd (37) 64th (14) Batting Average 125th (.208) 286th (.195) 23rd (.317) Hits 94th (21) 281st (84) 29th (32) Home Runs 90th (1) 180th (7) 9th (6) On Base Percentage 98th (.336) 292nd (.271) 49th (.392) Runs 72nd (16) 284th (40) 21st (26) Slugging Percentage 113th (.307) 268th (,281) 18th (.525)

Pitching:

Eastern Kentucky Western Illinois (2020) Louisville Earned Run Average 140th (6.84) 296th (10.56) 15th (1.67) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 140th (10.8) 292nd (12.81) 11th (4.67) Strikeouts Per 9 Innings 113th (8.6) 253rd (7.2) 25th (12.0) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 151st (1.20) 293rd (0.98) 64th (2.77) WHIP 151st (2.00) 292nd (2.24) 29th (1.00) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 155th (7.20) 290th (7.36) 81st (4.33)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels:

While Eastern Kentucky did open up the season with a series loss, they've already proved that they can be a viable threat. Kicking off the season down in Atlanta, the Colonels were able to steal a game from No. 15 Georgia Tech to avoid getting swept, and combined for 15 runs in the first two games of the three game series against the Yellow Jackets.

As you can imagine with those type of numbers against a quality opponent on the road, hitting is EKU's strength. Out of the five batter who hit over .350 during the shortened 2020 season, first-year head coach Chris Prothro returns three of them. Junior infielder Daniel Harris IV is their best returning position player, as he hit .460 with two home runs and 16 RBI last year. Outfielder Caleb Upshaw and shortstop Logan Thomason also return from EKU's 12-2 2020 squad, as the duo hit .400 & .362, respectively, and combined for 22 RBI and 45 total bases.

Conversely, Eastern Kentucky has some average pitching at best. They do have a couple studs in right-handers Louis Davenport III & Darren Williams, but both started against Georgia Tech, so Louisville won't see them in the midweek. The most likely candidates for the starter on Tuesday is right-hander Julien Jackson, who did not allow an earned run and struck out four batters in a win over No. 11 LSU last season. Right-hander Nick Laster is EKU's best option out of the bullpen, as tossed 7.2 scoreless innings over six appearances while striking out nine last season.

Western Illinois Leathernecks

Out of the nine non-conference opponents that Louisville is playing this season, Western Illinois is arguably the lowest-rated of the bunch. Out of the 298 Division I programs who play baseball, the Fighting Leathernecks were one of five teams to not win a single game in the shortened 2020 season.

Last season, Western Illinois has just three players bat over .250, and all of them are returning. Senior catcher/outfielder Trenton Bauer hit .286 with two home runs and six RBIs, and was named a Summit League Player to Watch in the week leading up to the season. Senior infielder Kevin Raisbeck is also a player to keep an eye on, as he hit .271 and a team-best 13 hits. However, only five batter hit over .200 last season, and the team as a whole hit .195.

The pitching rotation doesn't get much better, as the Leathernecks had a team ERA of 10.56. In fact, their starting rotation of freshman Brett Sears, junior left-hander Jace Warkentien and sophomore right-hander Chandler Fochs all had double digit ERAs last season. The only pitcher who is even remotely a threat is junior right-handed reliever Austin Edwards, who in 7.2 innings, tossed nine strikeouts and gave up three earned runs.

