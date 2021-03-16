7th Inning Stretch: Getting Back on Track (Week 5)

The Louisville baseball program responded to a rocky week with a perfect one, and have the opportunity to continue of that success.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home from Georgia Tech after losing a barnburner of a series to the Yellow Jackets, the Louisville baseball program had a much better week. The Cardinals started things off with a rebound win over Murray State, then proceeded to welcome a red-hot Boston College team to Jim Patterson Stadium, then send them sweep them back to Chestnut Hill.

Louisville's hitting had been up and down to start the season, as they struggled at times to hit with runners in scoring position. But since conference play opened up, the Cardinal Nine has been hitting at a much high caliber, as eight batters are hitting over .300.

Infielder Cooper Bowman is having a massive surge as of late, as he's currently second on the team in batting average (.395) among qualified hitters. Shortstop Christian Knapczyk has turned up the heat ever since being inserted into the starting lineup, although he needs to cut down on defensive errors.

While the pitching is not perfect, it has gotten better. Right-hander Glenn Albanese made his return to the rotation after battling COVID, and responded with a 4.1 scoreless inning start. Left-hander Michael Kirian has made a good transition from closer to starter, as he has thrown 16.0 innings with one earned run.

Even with all the arms starting to re-find a groove, the best arm has arguably been a true freshman. Right-hander Kaleb Corbett has made seven appearances, tossed 11.1 innings, and not allowed a single earned run with 17 strikeouts to boot.

This is the Louisville team many envisioned in the preseason with the amount of depth they have. If they can keep this pace up and, hopefully, not run into any more significant COVID issues, the ACC should be theirs for the taking.

Last Week's Recaps:

News & Notes

Louisville is ranked as high as No. 8 in the nation among the six major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America)

Louisville is first in the nation in stolen bases (48) and second in stolen bases per game (3.20).

Outfielder Levi Usher is first in the nation in stolen bases with fifteen.

Catcher Henry Davis and infielder Cooper Bowman are top five in the ACC in the NCAA's 'toughest to strike out' metric.

Davis, Bowman and outfielder Cam Masterman all rank in the top ten in ACC in home runs, all with four.

Davis is 41st in D1 in hits with 22, and 94th in D1 in batting average at .407.

The Week Ahead

Coming up this week, the Cardinals will spend their entire week on the road. They will start with a midweek game at Eastern Kentucky, then a three-game weekend series at NC State.

Tuesday, Mar. 16 at 5:00pm at Eastern Kentucky

ESPN+



1450 WXVW

Friday, Mar. 19 at 6:30pm at NC State

ACC Network Extra



Radio TBA

Saturday, Mar. 20 at 2:00pm at NC State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Sunday, Mar. 14 at 11:00am at NC State

ACC Network Extra



93.9 The Ville

Know The Foe

Midweek

School: Eastern Kentucky University

Nickname: Colonels

Location: Richmond, Ky.

Total Enrollment: 14,980

Head Coach (school record): Chris Prothro (5-9)

2021 Record (conference record): 5-9 (1-2)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 71-48-1

Team Leaders:

Avg: Santiago Peralta (.529)

RBI: Caleb Upshaw (15)

HR: Caleb Upshaw, Charles Ludwick (3)

ERA: Will Brian (1.00)

Strikeouts: Louis Davenport III (26)

Wins: Louis Davenport III (2)

Weekend

School: North Carolina State University

Nickname: Wolfpack

Location: Raleigh, N.C.

Total Enrollment: 36,304

Head Coach (school record): Elliott Avent (893 wins)

2021 Record (conference record): 4-6 (1-5)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 12-4

Team Leaders:

Avg: Luca Tresh (.400)

RBI: Luca Tresh (15)

HR: Luca Tresh (7)

ERA: Reid Johnston (3.27)

Strikeouts: Sam Highfill 19)

Wins: Four Tied (1)

Opponent Breakdown

Rankings & Records:

Eastern Kentucky NC State Louisville Highest Poll Ranking NR NR No. 8 RPI 141st 138th 71st SOS 115th 52nd 119th Home Record 2-1 4-6 10-2 Away Record 3-8 0-0 1-2 Neutral Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Hitting:

Eastern Kentucky NC State Louisville Base on Balls 63rd (66) 145th (48) 32nd (76) Batting Average 190th (.241) 36th (.296) 41st (.292) Hits 115th (109) 132nd (103) 26th (148) Home Runs 75th (12) 31st (17) 31st (17) On Base Percentage 152nd (.353) 65th (.388) 44th (.398) Runs 115th (72) 109th (74th) 32nd (106) Slugging Percentage 172nd (.363) 24th (.483) 52nd (.454)

Pitching:

Eastern Kentucky NC State Louisville Earned Run Average 185th (5.58) 222nd (6.70) 51st (3.59) Hits Allowed/9 Innings 122nd (8.64) 128th (8.80) 84th (8.19) Strikeouts Per 9 Innings 58th (10.2) 133rd (9.1) 64th (10.1) Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio 178th (1.77) 151st (1.94) 141st (1.99) WHIP 179th (1.60) 139th (1.50) 130th (1.47) Walks Allowed/9 Innings 224th (5.74) 161st (4.70) 187th (5.08)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels:

Since facing Louisville the first time around, Eastern Kentucky has had a rough go about it. They have lost weekend series' to Presbyterian College, East Tennessee and Morehead State, going 4-6 since playing the Cardinals on Feb. 23 at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The hitting for the Colonels, which was their strength a season ago and through the early goings of this season, has hit a bit of a slump, as they are only batting .241 as a team. Infielder Santiago Peralta has caught fire since being inserted into the starting lineup, batting .529 in eight games, while outfielders Caleb Upshaw and Cam Ridley are continuing to bat consistently, with both posting averages over .300. Infielder Daniel Harris IV, who hit .460 with two home runs and 16 RBI last year, is slumping hard with a .151 average.

Eastern Kentucky's pitching staff has also struggled at times since playing Louisville, giving up 5 runs or less in just five of their last 10 games. The Colonels have yet to find their consistent midweek starter, as left-handers Jake Lewis and Bryce Travis got the ball in their two midweek contests since fellow lefty Brennan Kelly Started against the Cardinals. The only pitcher here with solid stats is Travis, who has a 2.79 ERA in seven appearances and 12-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

NC State Wolfpack:

The Wolfpack has also has a rough start to the 2021 season, but not all of it has been due to on-field play. NC State had their season-opening series against VMI cancelled, as well as their series against Duke and midweek game against Coastal Carolina. In the view games they have played, they've been swept at home by Georgia Tech, and lost their series to Miami.

NC State's 4-6 start to the season has nothing to do with their hitting, as the Wolfpack has some of the hottest bats in the ACC. They feature six qualified batters currently hitting over .300, and are hitting .296 as a team. Catcher/outfielder Luca Trash is making an early case for ACC Player of the Year, as he is leading NC State in batting average (.400) and RBI (15), and leads the league in home runs (7) and slugging percentage (.950).

On the other hand, their pitching has had one of the worst starts in the ACC, as they are in the bottom third in ERA, WHIP and strikeouts & walks allowed per nine innings. Their Friday and Saturday starters in Sam Highfill and Evan Justice have ERAs over 5.00, and the Wolfpack has not found a consistent Sunday starter. Out of the bullpen, Reid Johnston is their best option with an ERA of 3.27 in three appearances, but many others have struggled. Out of their 19 pitchers to make an appearance, only five have an ERA under 4.00.

