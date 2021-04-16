7th Inning Stretch: Road Trip to Charlottesville (Week 9)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - This past week for the Louisville baseball program might not have gotten off to a good start, but they found a way to close out strong. The Cardinals dropped a midweek affair against arch-rival Kentucky, but then followed that up with a series win against Florida State - a team they have struggled against since joining the ACC.
Louisville got a bit of a break this week, as they did not play a midweek game due to the season's altered schedule. That gives the program some time to get healthy - something that the bullpen sorely needs.
Like it has through most of the season, the Cardinals' hitting has still been their strength, powered by phenomenal performances from Henry Davis and Trey Leonard. The pitching - primarily out of the bullpen - has struggled at times, but there is still plenty of time to turn the corner.
Louisville still has the potential to be an Omaha team and beyond. But the journey to get there will not be easy.
News & Notes
- Louisville is ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation among the six major collegiate baseball polls (Baseball America).
- Catcher Henry Davis was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List. He is batting .389/.514/.676 with eight home runs, 32 RBI and 24 walks.
- Louisville is second in the nation in stolen bases (83) and third in stolen bases per game (2.77).
- Louisville leads the ACC in: batting average (.296), double plays (25), hits (306), on base percentage (.392), runs (215), stolen bases and triples (10).
- Outfielder Levi Usher is first in the nation in stolen bases with 23.
- Outfielder Luke Brown is twelfth in the nation in triples with three.
- Right Handed-Pitcher Luke Smith in fifth in the nation in pitching starts with eight.
The Week Ahead
Coming up this week, the Cardinals will spend the entire week on the road at Virginia, They do not have a midweek game.
- Friday, Apr. 16 at 6:00pm at Virginia
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Saturday, Apr. 17 at 4:00pm at Virginia
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
- Sunday, Apr. 18 at 1:00pm at Virginia
- ACC Network Extra
- 93.9 The Ville
Know The Foe
Weekend
School: University of Virginia
Nickname: Cavaliers
Location: Charlottesville, Va.
Total Enrollment: 25,018
Head Coach (school record): Brian O'Conner (714-292-2)
2021 Record (conference record): 16-15 (8-13)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville leads 9-7
Team Leaders:
- Avg: Kyle Teel (.317)
- RBI: Zack Gelof (20)
- HR: Three Tied (4)
- ERA: Blake Bales (0.00)
- Strikeouts: Andrew Abbott (66)
- Wins: Mike Vasil (5)
Opponent Breakdown
Rankings & Records:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Highest Poll Ranking
NR
2nd
RPI
52nd
64th
SOS
26th
110th
Home Record
9-8
15-5
Away Record
7-7
5-5
Neutral Record
0-0
0-0
Hitting:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Base on Balls
129th (114)
53rd (139)
Batting Average
244th (.238)
25th (.296)
Hits
111th (248)
23rd (306)
Home Runs
182nd (16)
44th (34)
On Base Percentage
256th (.327)
35th (.392)
Runs
131st (156)
31st (215)
Slugging Percentage
246th (.340)
30th (.468)
Pitching:
|Virginia
|Louisville
Earned Run Average
39th (3.73)
82nd (4.34)
Hits Allowed/9 Innings
55th (8.08)
57th (8.10)
Strikeouts Per 9 Innings
24th (10.6)
65th (9.7)
Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio
83rd (2.39)
141st (2.02)
WHIP
89th (1.39)
108th (1.43)
Walks Allowed/9 Innings
146th (4.42)
181st (4.77)
Virginia Cavaliers:
Virginia has seen a lot of success under head coach Brian O'Conner, including winning the 2015 national championship, but this year is not one of them. The Cavaliers sit at five games under .500 in league play, and one game over .500 for the season. They have only won three series all year: UConn, Georgia Tech and Clemson.
Their hitting is the sole reason for their disappointing season up to this point, as Virginia's hitting is the worst in the ACC and bottom 50 in Division I. Only three starters are batting above .260, and one over .300 in the form of Kyle Teel (.317, 4 HR, 13 RBI). Accompanied by Zack Gelof (.270, 4 HR, 20 RBI) and Devin Ortiz (.270, 4 HR, 15 RBI), the trio consists of 75% of UVA's home runs and 39% of their total bases. Outside of those three, Virginia posts just a .220 batting average.
The Cavaliers pitching staff is the reason why they are not an absolute train wreck, as it is one of the best in the ACC. Mike Vasil and Andrew Abbott form a formidable 1-2 punch in the starting rotation, as they have a combined 3.09 ERA and 114-22 strikeout to walk ratio. Their third starter is a little but in flux considering how poor of a start Griff McGarry has had. Blake Bales (0.00 ERA - 17 APP, 37-7 K-BB) is one of the top relievers in the conference, and Nate Savino and Stephen Schoch compliment him well.
