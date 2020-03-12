ACC suspends all athletic related activities due to coronavirus

The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities, including competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice, the league announced March 12 at 3 p.m.

“The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19,” the league tweeted.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford released a statement in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is unchartered territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority,” Swofford said. “This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

The ACC canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball tournament earlier today. Louisville was scheduled to play Syracuse at 9 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Florida State was crowned the tournament champion and represents the league as the automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA tournament announced yesterday that its men’s and women’s basketball tournament is closed to fans.

Louisville athletic teams won’t compete in scheduled games until further notice. Louisville baseball, a team ranked number one overall in several preseason polls, is 13-4 overall.

University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra spoke to media members in Greensboro March 12.