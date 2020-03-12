Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

ACC suspends all athletic related activities due to coronavirus

samdraut

The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities, including competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice, the league announced March 12 at 3 p.m.

“The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19,” the league tweeted.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford released a statement in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is unchartered territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority,” Swofford said. “This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

The ACC canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball tournament earlier today. Louisville was scheduled to play Syracuse at 9 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Florida State was crowned the tournament champion and represents the league as the automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA tournament announced yesterday that its men’s and women’s basketball tournament is closed to fans.

Louisville athletic teams won’t compete in scheduled games until further notice. Louisville baseball, a team ranked number one overall in several preseason polls, is 13-4 overall.

University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra spoke to media members in Greensboro March 12. 

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vince Tyra Discusses ACC Tournament Cancellation

Watch: University of Louisville AD Vince Tyra talks about the ACC Tournament's cancelation, the 2020 NCAA D1 basketball tournaments, and UofL spring competition.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Cancels Remainder of Men's Basketball Tournament

The decision comes just one day removed from the league's decision to close off the tournament to fans due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matthew McGavic

Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Former Louisville men's basketball player is the second member of Utah Jazz to test positive

samdraut

Louisville To Face Syracuse In ACC Tournament

The Cardinals will square off against the Orange for the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals, following Syracuse's dismantling of North Carolina on Wednesday.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Completes Two Game Sweep Of Chicago State

The No. 2 Cardinals complete their two game sweep over the visiting Chicago State Cougars, outscoring them 26-5 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Matthew McGavic

ACC Closes Off Remainder of Men's Basketball Tournament To Fans

The Atlantic Coast Conference has decided to close their doors to fans for the remainder of their ongoing men's basketball tournament in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Matthew McGavic

Home events for Louisville athletics will continue as scheduled

The University of Louisville continues to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus

samdraut

NCAA Closes Off Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments To Fans

NCAA announces it will close the tournament to fans

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora Named A Third Team All-American By SI

Louisville Basketball's Jordan Nwora has been named a 2019-20 Third Team All-American by Sports Illustrated

Matthew McGavic

How The ACC Tournament Can Affect Louisville's NCAA Tournament Seed

We're less than a week away from the unveiling of the 2020 NCAA Tournament field, and the ACC Tournament has plenty of say as to where Louisville will end up come Selection Sunday.

Matthew McGavic