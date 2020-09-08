ACC Releases Updated Statement Regarding 2020 Fall Sports

Ahead of the beginning of fall competition across the league, the Atlantic Coast Conference has released a statement reiterating their stance that they will indeed be moving forward with fall sports in 2020.

"The ACC’s principal priority as we approach fall competition is the mental and physical wellbeing of our student-athletes. At each of our member institutions, our athletic directors and coaches have had conversations with student-athletes about returning to competition and attendant risks," the league said in the statement.

"After listening to our student-athletes, and considering the further advice of our Medical Advisory Group, the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports."

The conference goes on to mention that every student-athlete has the right to choose not to compete at any time this season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, and that "the decision to compete or not compete will not cost the student a season of eligibility".

While the conference has every intention of starting fall competition and seeing it until the end, the ACC will continue monitor the ever fluid COVID-19 situation and make changes based on the advice from their Medical Advisory Group.

"The public health situation is dynamic and uneven in the United States and at our member institutions," the statement continued. "The ACC will regularly monitor the changing situation and is prepared at any time to adjust schedules and games to reflect changes in that situation. The ACC will also respect the decisions of individual schools as they continually assess the public health situation affecting their students and communities.

"As it has done all year, the ACC will carefully reevaluate the public health needs as we go along, relying on public health expertise and putting the health and safety of our surrounding communities at the center of our decision-making.”



Louisville is set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at home on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 8:00pm on the ACC Network.

