Louisville Rebounds With Midweek Win vs. Murray State

The Cardinals are back in the win column after dropping their series vs. Georgia Tech this past weekend.
(Photo of Kaleb Corbett: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

123456789RHE

MSU

1

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

5

3

UL

0

5

0

0

0

0

3

0

0

8

11

2

W: Tate Kuehner (1-1), L: Cade Vernon (0-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hoping to rebound from their weekend series loss at Georgia Tech, the Louisville baseball program took a step back in the right direction, defeating Murray State to the tune of X-x on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (7-4, 1-2 ACC) move to 15-4 all-time against the Racers (5-7), and extend their win streak against them to eight straight. It was Louisville's first game against Murray State since head coach Dan McDonnell's first season in 2007.

Making his third midweek start of the year, left-hander Luke Seed (1.1 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 ER) gave up his first earned run of the year, with Murray State chasing him out in just the second inning for his shortest outing of the season.

Fortunately, Louisville responded with a five-spot in the second inning to take the lead, then added a three-spot in the seventh for added insurance.

Sophomore second baseman Cooper Bowman (2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB) had one home run on the season entering the game, yet struck two against the Racers. Sophomore outfielder Levi Usher (1-2, 3 BB) stole five bases in the game, setting the single-game Louisville record.

Junior outfielder Trey Leonard (2-3, RBI, BB, R) and freshman shortstop Christian Knapczyk (3-4, RBI, 2B, 2R) also joined Bowman in logging multi-hit days.

Outside of a solo home run given up in the third, left-hander Tate Kuehner (3.2 IP, 7 K, 1 H, 0 BB, ER) had a solid relief outing. After inheriting a jam in the second, he would retire 11 of the 13 batters he faced.

Left-handers Riley Phillips (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 0 H) and Evan Webster (2.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 1 BB) and right-hander Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 0 BB) closed out the remainder of the game following Kuehner's outing, with the trio combining to throw four scoreless innings to shut the door.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host a three-game weekend series with Boston College. First pitch for game one is slated for Friday, Mar. 12 at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 1450 WXVW or 93.9 The Ville.

