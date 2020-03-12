Louisville Report
Louisville Completes Two Game Sweep Of Chicago State

Matthew McGavic

W: Tate Kuehner (2-1), L: Blake Kaplan (0-1)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E

CSU

0

0

0

0

2

0

1

0

0

3

8

1

#2 UL

1

5

0

1

2

0

2

2

X

13

13

1

A day removed from plating 13 runs against Chicago State, the No. 2 Louisville Cardinals repeated their offensive outcome, defeating the Cougars 13-3 in the back half of their two game midweek series on Wednesday.

A trio of Cardinals had standout performances on Elementary School Day at Jim Patterson Stadium. Junior outfielder Luke Brown (3-5, RBI, 2 2B), junior outfielder Zach Britton (3-5, 3 RBI, 2B) and freshman first baseman/catcher Dalton Rushing (3-4, 4 RBI, 2B, HR) all had three-hit days, with Rushing driving in his first career home run. Making his first start of the 2020 season, Lucas Dunn (1-4, 3 RBI, 3B) was one of three Cards with a 3 RBI day, driving in all his runs on a bases clearing triple.

Starting his second game of the season, freshman LHP Tate Kuehner had himself a solid start in the series finale. Going 4.2 innings deep, he allowed just a hit and an HBP through the first four frames before eventually allowing a pair of earned runs and getting pulled in the fifth.  Fellow frosh Ryan Hawks picked up where Kuehner left off, twirling 3.1 innings while allowing just 4 hits and striking out a pair. Junior RHP Kerry Wright tossed a scoreless ninth, walking a pair but striking out one.

Next up for the Cards, they'll take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a three game weekend series for their ACC home opener. First pitch is slated for Friday, March 13th at 6:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on either 93.9 The Ville or 1450 WXVW.

