Cards Dominate Broncos To Complete Sweep

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E WMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 #2 UL 4 0 1 1 1 1 3 1 X 16 17 1

Seeking their second series sweep of the season, the Cardinals struck early and often in their series finale against Western Michigan, taking down the Broncos 16-0 to complete the three game sweep at Jim Patterson Stadium on Sunday.

Aside from the second frame, the Cards scored in every inning of the series finale. This included a four-run first inning, five-run third and a three-run seventh. In total, Louisville collected 17 base hits and struck 3 home runs. Simultaneously, the pitching staff allowed just 3 hits and 2 walks in a shutout effort.

The Cardinal Nine scored early and often, plating 9 of their 16 runs in the first three innings of play. Junior first baseman Ben Bianco (2-4, HR, 5 RBI) got the scoring started with Louisville's first grand slam of the season and his 3rd home run so far this year. All of Bianco's 5 RBI also came in the first three innings.

Junior Ben Bianco speaks to the media

Also having a fantastic day was catcher/thrid baseman Ben Metzinger. Not only did the sophomore from Trinity perform well at the plate (3-4, HR, 4 RBI), he had a few lasers from the hot corner to deny the Broncos base runners on several occasions.

Though the Cards did not just dominate from the plate. Starting pitcher junior RHP Luke Smith went 7.0 innings deep, tossing 5 strikeouts and allowing just 4 baserunners. Sophomore RHP Kerry Wright and freshman LHP Kellan Tulio each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

Next up for the Cards, they'll take on the Morehead State Eagles in a home midweek affair this upcoming Tuesday, March 3rd at 3:00pm EST. It will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

