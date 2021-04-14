Henry Davis Named to Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

(Photo of Henry Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis was one of 45 players named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list released on Wednesday.



Davis, who was named the midseason National Player of the Year by D1Baseball last week, has been the anchor of the Cardinals' lineup this season.



Through 30 games, he is hitting .389 with seven doubles, eight home runs, 32 RBIs and 27 runs scored. Davis has also drawn 24 walks while striking out just 12 times. The Bedford, N.Y., native is also 9-of-11 in stolen bases after having just one stolen base in his first two seasons at Louisville.



Davis currently leads the ACC in on-base percentage, while ranking third in batting average and walks, fourth in hits and RBIs, fifth in slugging percentage, and sixth in home runs and stolen bases.



The sophomore opened the 2021 campaign by getting a hit in each of the first 21 games to extend his hit streak to 23 overall, giving him the second-longest streak in Louisville baseball history. Davis went hitless in the second game at Notre Dame, but has recorded at least one hit in each of the eight games since.



The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation's top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 34 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on February 18. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on June 8.



The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be announced in July.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp