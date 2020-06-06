Louisville Report
Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller see growth within each other

samdraut

After being teammates for three years, Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller have plenty of respect for each other. Both pitchers for Louisville baseball are projected to the be selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft next week.

Detmers, a 6-foot-2 left-hander, went 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings during his junior year that was cut short due to the cancellation of collegiate spring sports because of COVID-19. Miller, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, was nearly as good, finishing with a 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings in 2020.

Miller, who says Detmers is a one of a kind pitcher, believes the left-hander was the best pitcher in the country this year. Detmers’ development played a part in it.

“Every time I see him on the mound he gets better and better,” Miller said. “It is awesome watching him throw. It is unbelievable watching some hitters against him, he will just blow people’s mind every time he is on the mound. I won’t think some things are possible and he will go out and do it like it’s nothing.”

Detmers, who was an All-American last season, shared a similar sentiment about Miller.

“He somehow just keeps getting bigger and throwing a lot harder, I am trying to figure out how he is doing that,” Detmers said. “He is something special. All of his pitches are great, just seeing him progress these past couple years has been very cool to watch.”

Detmers and Miller have combined for 35 wins, 361 innings and 459 strikeouts in the past three seasons. 

