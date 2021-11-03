Adam Duvall Wins World Series With Atlanta Braves

The former Louisville baseball star is only the second Cardinal to win a World Series ring.

ATLANTA - Former Louisville baseball star Adam Duvall is now a World Champion.

Matched up against the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, his Atlanta Braves were able to clinch the best-of-seven series in six games, culminating in a 7-0 win Tuesday.

Duvall is only the second former Cardinal to win the World Series, joining Will Smith in last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta also clinches their first championship since 1999, with Jorge Soler being named World Series MVP after batting 6-20 for three home runs, six RBI, a double and three walks.

The Louisville native hit just 5-24 during the World Series, but had a pair of home runs for six RBI - including a grand slam in game five. He finished the 2021 postseason batting 13-59 (.218) with three home runs, 10 RBI, a triple and three walks.

During the regular season, the Butler HS alum was one of the more prolific hitters in the National League. Between the Braves and the Miami Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline - he bat. 228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

Duvall was drafted in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants, and made his debut in 2014. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of the 2015 trade deadline, where he named an All-Star in 2016. He was moved again prior to the trade deadline in 2018, this time to the Braves for his first stint in Atlanta. He signed with the Marlins as a free agent before the start of the 2021 season.

(Photo of Adam Duvall: John David Mercer - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter