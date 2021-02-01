Baseball America Names Four Cards as 2021 Preseason All-Americans

Three of the four have already been previously named as preseason All-American up to this point.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Louisville baseball program has received even more preseason recognition, as four Cardinals were named as 2021 College Baseball Preseason All-Americans by Baseball America.

Third baseman Alex Binelas was named to the First Team, catcher Henry Davis & outfielder Levi Usher were named to the Second Team, and right-handed pitcher Jack Perkins was named to the Third Team as a relief pitcher.

This is the fourth preseason honor for Binelas, Davis & Usher, as as they have been previously honored as 2021 preseason All-Americans by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Perfect Game, and D1Baseball. - all the major services released to this point. This is the first preseason honor for Perkins.

Six Cards in total have been named 2021 preseason All-Americans. Left-handed reliever Michael Kirian was honored by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game, while utility man Jared Poland was named one by the former.

Binelas might have missed most of the shortened 2020 season with a hamate injury, but he had long announced his presence by then. He hit .291 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 2019, earning numerous Freshman All-American honors and a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.

Davis had a solid freshman year behind the dish, but his production skyrocketed during his sophomore campaign. He hit .372 with 13 RBIs and a team-best three home runs. His slugging percentage of .698 and OPS of 1.179 also led the team.

Coming over from Kirkwood Community College, Usher was a difference maker from day one. He hit .411 to lead all qualified batters (2 PA/G, 75% of games played) and tied Luke Brown for the most stolen bases with 11.

Perkins is making his return to the mound in 2021 after being forced to miss part of the 2019 season and the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery. He made 16 appearances on the mound as a freshman in 2019, posting a 3-0 record with a 4.18 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.

Louisville finished the 2020 season with a 13-4 record, and were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation due to COVID-19. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

Head coach Dan McDonnell enters his 15th season with the program, compiling a 618-244 record during his tenure as the Louisville skipper - the most wins of any team in the country since his hiring in 2007.

Louisville is set to begin the 2021 season with a three-game weekend series against Bellarmine at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19. The Cards will open the season ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (Perfect Game).

