Henry Davis Named a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, announced by USA Baseball on Tuesday.



Davis is one of 25 semifinalists for the 43rd Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the country. Finalists for the award will be announced on June 24 with the winner to be named in July.



Davis is the 10th different Louisville student-athlete to be a semifinalist for the annual award and the 13th selection overall. The Cardinals lead all college baseball programs with a semifinalist in 10 of the 14 years.



The Bedford, N.Y., native anchored a Louisville lineup that was one of the best in the ACC in 2021. Davis led the Cardinals with a .370 batting average to go with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. The sophomore led the ACC in on-base percentage and ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average, hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage.



Davis made his impact in the field as well, throwing out better than 46 percent of potential base stealers this season.



Davis is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and a finalist for the Buster Posey Award. He was already named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball and earned All-ACC honors.



Former Louisville Golden Spikes Award semifinalists include Reid Detmers (2019), Drew Ellis (2017), Brendan McKay (2015, 2016, 2017), Corey Ray (2016), Jeff Thompson (2013), Phil Wunderlich (2010), Chris Dominguez (2008, 2009), Justin Marks (2009) and Logan Johnson (2007). McKay became the first Louisville player to win the Golden Spikes Award in 2017.



Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline on Tuesday, June 15, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

