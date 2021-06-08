Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Henry Davis Named a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

The third year catcher from the Cardinals is one of 25 semifinalists for the award.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Henry Davis: University of Louisville Athletics)

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville catcher Henry Davis was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, announced by USA Baseball on Tuesday.

Davis is one of 25 semifinalists for the 43rd Golden Spikes Award, which recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the country. Finalists for the award will be announced on June 24 with the winner to be named in July.

Davis is the 10th different Louisville student-athlete to be a semifinalist for the annual award and the 13th selection overall. The Cardinals lead all college baseball programs with a semifinalist in 10 of the 14 years.

The Bedford, N.Y., native anchored a Louisville lineup that was one of the best in the ACC in 2021. Davis led the Cardinals with a .370 batting average to go with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs. The sophomore led the ACC in on-base percentage and ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average, hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage.

Davis made his impact in the field as well, throwing out better than 46 percent of potential base stealers this season.

Davis is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and a finalist for the Buster Posey Award. He was already named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball and earned All-ACC honors.

Former Louisville Golden Spikes Award semifinalists include Reid Detmers (2019), Drew Ellis (2017), Brendan McKay (2015, 2016, 2017), Corey Ray (2016), Jeff Thompson (2013), Phil Wunderlich (2010), Chris Dominguez (2008, 2009), Justin Marks (2009) and Logan Johnson (2007). McKay became the first Louisville player to win the Golden Spikes Award in 2017.

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2021. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline on Tuesday, June 15, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

AC_BBC2020_21vBOSTONCOLLEGE2_1334
Other Sports

Henry Davis Named a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

USATSI_12936992_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Players Who Could Get Selected in 2021 MLB Draft

USATSI_15619104_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Henry Davis Named a Buster Posey Award Finalist

C845CEFB-2A8D-46AD-9945-F7895921C485
Football

Reports: Louisville CB Jamel Starks Enters Transfer Portal

USATSI_13508218_168388606_lowres
Football

Fmr. NCAA HC: Satterfield Must Take Louisville Bowling in 2021

USATSI_12907719_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

3rd & Central: Episode 9 - Unfamiliar Territory

USATSI_15200538_168388606_lowres
Football

From The Pink Seats: Episode 16 - Countdowns & Hometowns; Hello Recruiting!

k0Tnp_IJ
Football

'22 DL Selah Brown Talks Louisville Visit, Recruitment