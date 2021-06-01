How the Resumption of In-Person Recruiting Impacts Louisville Athletics

The mandatory recruiting dead period is finally getting lifted, and it will have a tremendous impact across all Cardinals sports.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the last 15 months, recruiting in all collegiate sports has been turned on its head. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States back in March of 2020, the NCAA has instituted a mandatory recruiting dead period, where face-to-face, in-person recruiting cannot take place on or off campus.

Official visits became virtual visits, interviews became Zoom calls, and many other aspects of the recruiting process had to adapt because of the virus. Because of this, most members of the Class of 2021 have never set foot on campus until the ink has long been dry on their National Letter of Intent.

But that has finally come to an end. As of today, June 1, the mandatory recruiting dead period has finally been lifted, and the recruiting calendar has shifted into a contact period. This means a coach can have face-to-face contact with a recruit both on and off campus.

Of course, all programs benefit from the resumption of in-person recruiting, there's no doubt about that. For the top sports at the University of Louisville, such as the football, men's & women's basketball and baseball programs, the ability to host recruits and simultaneously visit them is massive for a multitude of reasons.

"To get (recruits) back on campus is huge," head football coach Scott Satterfield said. "Obviously, we want to show off (our facilities). We got five football fields we can practice on, and prepare to play, and our weight room, and everything that we've done inside of our facility here, which we obviously want to show off."

Every program during the pandemic has gotten used to hosting virtual visits, where a coaching staff showcases their facilities via Zoom calls to prospects. While useful, it is not nearly as effective as being in person to see the real thing.

"The facilities that we have, the resources, to show somebody the Yum! Center on a zoom call just isn't very fun," head men's basketball coach Chris Mack said. "To now have the ability to jump in a car, follow us over, show them the locker room, walk around the court, see the enormity of the building. Just anywhere on campus, walking through campus, sitting down with a family, you name it. It's really important."

This especially rings true for a game day environment, and especially at Louisville, where any sport can boast one of the most raucous game atmospheres in all of college athletics. This is particularly crucial on the football front, where Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. called it one of the most underrated in the ACC.

"Nobody talks about them in the wide scope, but you go to a game day and you're like, 'Oh, I get it. I see why prospect X came here and committed on the spot'," Garcia said on the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast. "That sell is going to be really important in this cycle.

Scouting will be positively affected as well. During the height of the pandemic, the only tools coaches had to evaluate players with, was game and practice film, and that was it. As most sports fans know, film can be deceiving, and as head women's basketball coach Jeff Walz pointed out, sometimes not even useful.

"It has been a challenge just trying to go off of video," Walz said. "You watch some of these games on these different sites, and they forget to turn the cameras so you're watching an end to the court with nobody on it, and then you only get to watch the kid on offense because they forget to do it the whole first half.

Perhaps most importantly, is that coaches and prospects will finally get to build more meaningful relationships, and truly get a feel for the player and person they are recruiting.

"All our coaches, everybody in our building, just being around them and the atmosphere that they feel, that you can't get from a zoom call, Satterfield said. "You get a feeling when you're sitting in a room, there's so many times - it's the downtime to me, is where you learn a lot about people. We're just sitting around goofing off before you go to the next thing, that's where you learn a lot about people."

As difficult as recruiting has been during the era of COVID, there are some positive takeaways from it. Many coaches will continue to utilize zoom calls as part of their recruiting approach when necessary, as well as other aspects of 'quarantine recruiting'.

"Because of COVID, I think we have learned a lot. That you can do a zoom meeting for a home visit, at times, in September - instead of going out the entire month of September," Walz said. "I can stay at home and actually get to know my freshmen who are just on campus for the first two weeks, before I head out for about an entire month recruiting."

Football has already started to hit the ground running. In the month of June alone, they will be hosting 17 recruits on official visits, including their two commits in the '22 class. They will also be holding camps, as is the women's basketball program and baseball program.

"The reason we've had all the success we've had, number one, is recruiting. I always say we don't sprinkle magic dust on these players," head baseball coach Dan McDonnell said. "We recruit a lot of good players. Yes, we've helped them get better, and they bought in, and all the right factors line up. But, we're gonna jump right into recruiting, and it never stopped."

