Looking Ahead: Cards who could be selected in 2021 MLB Draft

The 2020 MLB Draft might have only just ended, but it's never too early to start looking ahead to next year. Even in a significantly reduced draft, the University of Louisville baseball program still had three players selected in LHP Reid Detmers, RHP Bobby Miller & OF/C Zach Britton.

With this year's draft being only five rounds long as opposed to the normal forty, coupled with the fact that spring sport student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility, the 2021 MLB Draft has the potential to be a historic one for the Louisville Cardinals.

Who are some current players that could hear their name called this time next year? Well, even with next year's draft being only 20 rounds, there's a still lot. After all, because of the talent coming back next, head coach Dan McDonnell himself said they could lose up to 10 position players alone to the draft, and he wasn't exaggerating.

RHP Glenn Albanese

- The junior has mostly come out of the bullpen during his time as a Cardinal, but Coach Mac has stated that he could be a candidate for the starting rotation in 2021. In just 8.2 inning pitched in 2020, he struck out 18 batters and surrendered just two earned runs for a 2.08 ERA.

C/1B Ben Bianco

- Before the season came to a halt, the junior was starting to establish himself as one of the better power hitters on the team. Only missing two of the 17 games played, his 14 RBI was good for third on the team while his three home runs was tied for first. Posted a slash line of .268/.388/.585 for an OPS of .973.

3B Alex Binelas

- He might have seen only two games this season before he suffered a hamate injury, but by then he had already made his case as the best power hitter on the team. He hit .291 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI as a freshman in 2019, earning him Freshman All-American honors and a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

INF Tim Borden

- Borden arguably had the hottest start to the season out of all the position players. Over 11 games played, the sophomore led the team in both batting average (.444) and on-base percentage (.516), and was third in slugging percentage (.630), netting him Freshman All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

C Henry Davis

- While Borden has the hottest start, Davis had arguably the best season out of all the position players. He led the team in OPS (1.179), slugging percentage (.698), home runs (t-3), was third in total bases (t-30) and fourth in RBI (13). He also displays some of the best defense on the team behind the dish.

INF/OF Lucas Dunn

- Had an injury not derailed his 2020 season, Dunn had a very real shot to be drafted this year. A lifetime .306 batter, he has been one of the most consistent and versatile players during his tenure at Louisville, as he can get on base, is good on the base paths and can play either middle infield or outfield.

LHP Michael Kirian

- Kirian would have been drafted under normal circumstances and was among some of the players who had a shot to be selected this year, but ultimately went undrafted. He registered a save in all six of his appearances this season, striking out 11 over 6.1 innings and allowing just three base runners

INF/OF Cam Masterman

- In just 10 games played and three starts, Masterman made the most of his appearances. His OPS of 1.067 was third on the roster in 2020, with a slugging percentage (.667) second only to Henry Davis. In a more full-time role, he has the chance to really turn heads.

C Ben Metzinger

- Starting all 11 games in which he appeared in, 8 of which were at third base following the injury to Binelas, he proved that he had starting potential even with a fully healthy roster. He posted a slash line of .349/.417/.512 with two home runs and eight RBI.

RHP Jack Perkins

- If Perkins had not been forced to miss the 2020 season due to Tommy John surgery, he could have been in line for big things. As a freshman in 2019, he made 16 appearances and four starts, posting a 4.18 ERA over 32.1 innings, striking out 37 total batters.

INF/RHP Jared Poland

- Poland played in 13 games and made nine starts at second base, while also appearing on the mound five times. If the pitching comes back around, he has real potential to be a true two-way threat. He hit for .281 with a home run and seven RBI over 32 at-bats, while posting a 12.71 ERA and striking out seven over 5.2 innings pitched.

LHP Garrett Schmeltz

- Like Perkins, Schmeltz could have been poised for big things had an injury not sidelined him for the 2020 season. As a freshman in 2019, he allowed a run in just three of his 15 appearances for an ERA of 3.55, striking out 13 batters over 12.2 innings pitched.

OF Levi Usher

- A new addition to the team as a JUCO transfer, Usher made a statement early in his Louisville career. Only missing one game, his batting average of .411 was second on the roster to Borden and led all qualified hitters (2 PA/G, 75% games played). He also hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs, while going 11-12 on stolen bases.

Any of the Four Seniors who Return

- RHP Luke Smith was a candidate to be drafted this year and barely missed the mark, but is almost certainly a lock to be drafted next year if he indeed comes back to Louisville as expected. According to Coach Mac, LHP Adam Elliott is on the fence about signing a free agent deal or returning, but is also in the same boat as Smith as it pertains to the draft. INF Justin Lavey and OF Danny Oriente have done enough to justify a 2021 selection, but McDonnell believes both would sign a free agent deal if given the opportunity.

