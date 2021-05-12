Louisville Adds Midweek Game vs. USC Upstate

The Cardinals and Spartans will face off at Jim Patterson Stadium during the final week of the regular season.

(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Steven Branscombe - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball has added a midweek contest against USC Upstate for the final week of the regular season, the program announced Wednesday. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, May 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and admission will be free for all fans.

The Spartans currently sport a 34-10 record for the season, including a 25-9 mark in conference play that leads the Big South Conference. They are ranked No. 35 in the RPI, and have midweek wins over both Clemson and Georgia Tech - two teams which Louisville is a combined 1-5 against this season.

With the addition of the midweek affair, the Cardinals now have seven games remaining in the regular season. They are traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C. for a three-game series with North Carolina this weekend, and host a three-game series against Miami to end the regular season.

Louisville currently sits at 26-15 on the year, including 16-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. With six league games to go, they trail Notre Dame (26-10, 22-10 ACC) by just three games for the top spot in the conference standings. The Cardinals are currently No. 49 in the RPI.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp