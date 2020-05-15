Additional season adds energy and perspective for Celene Funke

A senior season cut short because of a global pandemic wasn’t the way Celene Funke wanted to end her collegiate career for Louisville softball. With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes in spring sports, Funke gets another try.

“I was relieved, that was the first feeling that came over me,” Funke said. “I really wanted to come back.”

The outfielder didn’t get off to the start she wanted to in 2020, but she ended the shortened season on a 10-game hitting streak. Funke batted .289 and stole 13 bases to lead the team.

After completing an undergraduate degree in three years, Funke would have remained in school with or without softball next year as she pursues a master’s degree. Funke said it made sense for her to take advantage of the opportunity granted by the NCAA.

“I wanted to get my MBA, so I started a two-year program so I could be not too stressed with softball in my senior year,” Funke said. “It couldn’t have worked out better for me.”

Louisville head coach Holly Aprile is excited to have Funke back both as a leader and as a talented outfielder. Funke led the nation in triples as a junior in 2019.

“She’s our strongest voice on the field,” Aprile said. “She is a great person to learn from. She knows Louisville better than I do. You can’t replace some of the invaluable intangible things.”

Funke spoke with fellow senior Caitlin Ferguson, who contemplated returning for another year, but opted to pursue pharmacy school. The only seniors on the roster for the 2020 season decided upon different paths, but the interest to return was shared by both.

“We had been talking through the whole quarantine, we both knew we wanted to come back,” Funke said. “It didn’t make sense with her life plan, I know she is going to do incredible things in pharmacy school.”

With an additional year of college softball ahead of her, Funke said she has been working hard during the extended offseason.

She wants to use the new perspective of having a senior cut short to bring energy to next year’s team.

“A lot of alums will tell you to cherish every moment,” Funke said. “The fact that my first three years went by fast, then my senior year was stripped. It gives me a new perspective to live out.”