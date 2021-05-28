Louisville Falls to Georgia Tech in Extras in ACC Pool Play

The Cardinals are sent home from the ACC Baseball Championship, and await their NCAA Tournament fate.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10+ R H E UL 2 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 12 2 GT 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 3 9 15 3

W: Dawson Brown (2-0), L: Luke Smith (3-4)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Facing Georgia Tech with a trip to the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship semifinals on the line, the Louisville baseball program t

The Cardinals (28-22, 16-16 ACC) fall to the Yellow Jackets for a third time this season, after they dropped their conference opening series back in March two games to one. Despite losing to Clemson on Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets (29-22, 21-15 ACC) win Pool B due to having the highest seed with all three teams in the pool going 1-1.

Like in their game against the Tigers, Louisville's bats were red hot right out of the gates. They scored the first four runs of the game, and plated a run in each of the first five innings, including two in the first.

Third baseman Lucas Dunn (3-6, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a two-run home run, designated hitter Ben Metzinger (2-6, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R) collected an RBI single, and catcher Henry Davis (3-7, HR, 2 RBI, BB) launched a solo homer to open up the scoring in the contest.

Making just his second start of the season, right-hander Jared Poland (4.0 IP, 4 K, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 ER) delivered a couple scoreless innings before Georgia Tech started to catch up to him. They plated two in the third, one in the fourth, and eventually chased him out in the fifth.

While the Ramblin' Wreck was attempting to chip into the deficit, Louisville was keeping pace. Davis drove in his second run of the day with an RBI single in the fourth, as did outfielder Cam Masterman (1-2, RBI, BB) in the fifth.

Left-handed reliever Tate Kuehner (3.0 IP, 2 K, 3 H, 2 BB) faced a pair of jams during his outing, one inherited from Poland in the fifth and one created himself in the sixth, but both times was able to get out of the inning without surrendering a run.

In the second half of the game, Louisville's offense started to cool down, as runners left on base and base running miscues started to pile up. The Cardinals left multiple runners on base four times, eleven for the game, and were caught stealing or picked off five times.

Georgia Tech took advantage of the lull in offense by Louisville. After lefty Adam Elliott (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 ER) was inserted in the eighth, assisted by a crucial leadoff fielding error from Dunn, the Jackets smacked a three-run blast to tie the game.

Once fellow southpaw Michael Kirian (3.2 IP, 4 K, 3 H, 1 ER) took to the mound, he was able to keep the game scoreless long enough to take the game into extras. Despite a solo home run from first baseman Alex Binelas (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 BB) in the 11th, the Jackets answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the frame.

Metzinger hit a solo homer of his own in the 12th, but Georgia Tech again had an answer. Relieving lefty Garrett Schmeltz (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER) after he had started the 12th, right-hander Luke Smith (0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) gave up a walk and RBI double, with a throwing error by Luke Brown allowing the Jackets to plate the winning run.

Next up for Louisville, they will wait on their NCAA Tournament fate in hopes of grabbing one fo the final at-large bids on Selection Monday. It will air on Monday, May 31 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

