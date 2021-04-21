Louisville's Weekend Series vs. Pitt Cancelled

The Cardinals will not host the Panthers this weekend due to COVID issues with Pitt.

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball's home weekend series with the Pitt Panthers, which was originally scheduled to take place on Apr 23-25, has been cancelled, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday.

The league announced that the cancelation follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh baseball program.

The ACC also announced that due to the remaining conference schedule, the three-game series will not be rescheduled. Louisville is now "actively searching for a replacement opponent" to play during that weekend.

This is the second cancellation of postponement of the season, following Louisville's series finale at Notre Dame - although that contest was not postponed due to COVID.

The Cardinals currently sport a 23-11 overall record, as well as 14-6 in the ACC. Louisville leads Notre Dame in the Atlantic Division and conference as a whole by a game and a half.

If Louisville cannot find a replacement opponent for this weekend, their next scheduled games are set to take place on Apr 30 - May 2 at Clemson.

