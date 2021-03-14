Louisville Rallies Twice to Complete Sweep of Boston College

The Cardinals clinch their third sweep over the Eagles since joining the ACC.

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E BC 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 6 11 3 UL 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 4 X 8 13 1

W: Jack Perkins (1-0), L: Max Gieg (0-1), S: Kaleb Corbett (2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A day after clinching the series against No. 13 Boston College, the No. 9 Louisville baseball program overcame a pair of deficits to complete the three-game sweep over the Eagles, winning 8-6 on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (11-4, 4-2 ACC) collect their third sweep over Boston College (9-5, 2-4 ACC) in six series' since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2015, and move to 14-5 all-time against the Eagles.

Boston College chased after starting pitcher right-hander Luke Smith (3.0 IP, 1 K, 7 H, 0 BB, 2 ER) early, as the Eagles plated a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. He was only responsible for the runs in the first, as a second inning throwing error by shortstop Christian Knapczyk allowed the other two.

Louisville was able to keep the Eagles at bay once left-hander Garrett Schmeltz (2.2 IP, 3 K, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) was inserted to start the fourth inning, setting a career-high in innings pitched and strikeouts.

While Schmeltz was in, the Cardinals mounted their comeback. Catcher Henry Davis (4-5 HR, RBI, 2B, 2 R) launched a solo home run in the third, followed by RBI base hits from outfielder Luke Brown (1-4, 2 RBI, R) and third baseman Alex Binelas (1-4, 2 RBI, 2B) in the fifth.

The Eagles seized the lead in the seventh with a pair of runs off of right-hander Jack Perkins (2.1 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 ER), but the Cardinals weren't going quietly. They responded with a four-spot in the eighth to flip the two run deficit into a two run advantage.

Outfielder Levi Usher (1-1, R) laid down a bunt for single with a throwing error sending home Cam Masterman (1-4, R), Knapczyk redeemed his earlier error with a 2 RBI triple, then a sacrifice bunt from Brown sent home the last Louisville run thanks to a throwing error.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) continued his scoreless streak to begin his collegiate career, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to collect his second career save and clinch the sweep.

Next up for Louisville, they'll hit the road for a midweek game at Eastern Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 16 at :00pm EST, and will be televised on ESPN+ & broadcast on either 93.9 The Ville or 1450 WXVW.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp