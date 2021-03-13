Louisville Shuts Out Boston College to Clinch Series

The Cardinals earn their first shutout victory of the season, as well as their first conference series win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E BC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 UL 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 1

W: Glenn Albanese (2-0), L: Emmet Sheehan (2-2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from playing arguably their most balanced game of the young season, the No. 9 Louisville baseball program took it one step further, shutting out No. 13 Boston College 5-0 on Saturday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (10-4, 3-2 ACC) win their 40th ACC series out of the 53 played since joining the conference, as well as their 21st out of the 26 at home and first of the season. They also claim their fifth series win against the Eagles (9-4, 2-3 ACC) out of the six played since joining the ACC.

All five of Louisville's runs came via the home run, thanks to third baseman Alex Binelas (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) and second baseman Cooper Bowman (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, bb , 2 R). Binelas launched a three-run homer in the opening frame for his first since 2019, and Bowman struck a two-run shot in the fourth for his fourth long ball in seven days.

Over on the mound, the pitching staff combined to allow only two hits and five base runners all day. Making his first appearance since the season opener back on Feb. 20, right-hander Glenn Albanese (4.1 IP, 5 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) turned in a solid start after a two week absence, retiring 13 of the 15 batters he faced.

Albanese was pulled in the fifth with one out after reaching a pitch count, then left-hander Tate Kuehner (0.0 IP, 2 BB) was inserted, where he immediately gave up back-to-back walks for Boston College's biggest scoring threat of the day.

Fellow lefty Evan Webster (3.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER0 was then inserted, and immediately induced the inning-ending groundout. Starting with that play, the southpaw then retired his next nine batters faced, and 10 of 11 overall.

Right-hander Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 1 K, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 ER) continued his scoreless streak to begin his collegiate career, tossing a scoreless ninth inning to clinch the series.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their three-game weekend series against Boston College with intentions of completing the sweep. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 14 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

