Louisville Walked Off By Virginia in Extras to Open Series

The Cardinals committed a fielding error in the tenth inning to drop the first game of the weekend.

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E UL 1 0 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 7 9 3 UVA 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 0 1 1 8 14 1

W: Stephen Schoch (1-0), L: Adam Elliott (5-2)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Coming off of their crucial series win against Florida State, the No. 2 Louisville baseball program could not capitalize on that momentum, dropping the series opener at Virginia 8-7 in ten innings on Friday at Disharoon Park.

After the Cavaliers tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, a fielding error from second baseman Cooper Bowman (1-3, 2B, 2 BB, R) in the first frame of extras allowed the Hoos to bring home the winning run.

The Cardinals (20-11, 12-6 ACC) drop to 9-8 all-time against the Virginia (17-15, 9-13 ACC) since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, including 6-4 on the road.

Louisville's offense took control early in the game, as the Cards plated seven of the first eight runs. Catcher Henry Davis (2-2, RBI, 3 BB, R) got the scoring started with an RBI single in first, then Bowman was able to scamper home in the third on a failed pickoff attempt.

Then the fireworks came out. Designated hitter Dalton Rushing (1-5, HR, 3 RBI, R) launched a three-run home run in the fourth, followed by a towering two-run blast from infielder Alex Binelas (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) in the fifth.

Starting pitcher left-hander Michael Kirian (5.1 IP, 4 K, 12 H, 0 BB, 4 ER) looked solid through the first four innings, but then Virginia caught up to him in the fifth. Four RBI base hits in the inning - three of which came with two outs - allowed the Hoos to make it a one run game.

Once his day was done, the Louisville bullpen was also solid in the late innings. Righty Alex Galvan (0.2 IP, 0 K, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 ER) worked out of a jam in the sixth after Kirian's departure, and lefty Adam Elliott (3.2 IP, 5 K, 1 H, 3 BB, 1 ER) put up a pair of scoreless frames - but allowed a solo homer to send the game to extras.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series at Virginia with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Apr. 17 at 4:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp