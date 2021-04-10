Louisville Walks Off Florida State in Series Opener

(Photo of Lucas Dunn: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E FSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 6 1 UL 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 4 9 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky - After taking part in a four hour and twenty minute game earlier in the week against Kentucky, the No. 5 Louisville baseball program needed only two hours, 45 minutes and a walk off in extra innings to put away No. 17 Florida State, winning 4-3 in their weekend series opener on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-3, 2B, BB, 2 R) drew the leadoff walk in the tenth inning, advancing all the way to third thanks to a pair of groundouts. After FSU intentionally walked catcher Henry Davis (1-3, 2 BB), outfielder Levi Usher (1-2, RBI) delivered a two-out RBI single into center field to send Knapczyk home and win in walk off fashion.

The Cardinals (19-9, 11-4 ACC) earn their first walk off victory since June 20, 2019, when they defeated Mississippi State 4-3 in the College World Series. Despite trailing 29-10 in the overall series, and 11-7 since joining the ACC, Louisville has won four of the last six against the Seminoles (15-11, 10-9 ACC).

Both teams struggled to get on base during the first half of the game, as both sides didn't get their first base runner until the fourth inning, and the first five innings took roughly one hour to complete.

Louisville was the first to crack the scoreboard, doing so in the sixth inning with a trio of runs. Outfielder Luke Brown (1-4, RBI, R) and corner infielder Alex Binelas (1-4, RB) each tallied an RBI single, with Brown also scoring on an errant relay throw.

Starting pitcher Michael Kirian (7.0 IP, 10 K, 5 H, 0 BB, 3 ER) put up yet another quality start on the season, keeping the Noles off the basepaths for most of the game. However, FSU finally found paydirt against him in the seventh with a three spot of their own, as Matheu Nelson tallied an RBI double and Elijah Cabell struck a two-run homer to tie the game.

Left-hander Adam Elliott (3.0 IP, 5 K, 1 H, 3 BB, 0 ER) had himself a solid relief outing, though Louisville's hitters could not capitalize in regulation, sending the game into extras. Florida State came close to pulling ahead in the first frame of free baseball, loading the bases with two outs and drawing an HBP, but umpires later determined the batter leaned into the pitch. Elliott then struck him out, and the Cardinals went onto win in the bottom of the inning.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their three-game series vs. Florida State with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Apr. 10 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

