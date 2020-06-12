Louisville Report
Louisville's Bobby Miller ready to be a Los Angeles Dodger

samdraut

When Bobby Miller received the phone call, he responded with, “Yes, I am more than ready to be a Dodger.”

The Louisville baseball pitcher was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 29th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft June 11. The 6-foot-5 right-hander became the seventh first round in program history following Reid Detmers selection by the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the night.

Miller said being drafted, which has been a lifelong goal, was indescribable.

“It was so much better than I thought it would be,” Miller said. “I always thought it would be the best moment in my life, it was.”

Although Miller didn’t have much communication with the Dodgers prior to the draft, he thought the organization had some interest.

Miller, who had a 3.28 ERA in 170 innings in three seasons at Louisville, has admiration for the Dodgers’ organization. Los Angeles went to the World Series in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018.

“I have always had so much respect for their program and how they treat their players,” Miller said. “They treat them like their own kids, they treat them so good, they have always had so much success.”

Miller received a congratulatory text from former Louisville catcher Will Smith, who played in 55 games for the Dodgers last season.

“That meant so much to me,” Miller said. “Hopefully I can throw to him one day.”

In four starts in his junior year that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller had a 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings while striking out 34 hitters. Miller had 175 strikeouts in 170 innings in three seasons at Louisville.

Miller believes he can reach the major league level fast if he continues to work hard. With the concerns about COVID-19 postponing the MLB and minor league seasons, Miller is still unsure when and where he will report to the organization.

“I haven’t got a specific date yet, but I’m looking forward to it,” Miller said. “These days the only thing I can do is keep getting better every day. That’s my main focus right now.”

Miller became the 86th player from Louisville selected in the MLB Draft in 14 seasons under the direction of head coach Dan McDonnell.

COMMUNITY

Cards To Watch For on Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is now in the books, with two Louisville players hearing their name called already. So which Cardinals could we see drafted on Day 2?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers calls getting drafted "very surreal and very emotional"

Reid Detmers is known for a demeanor that is comparable to a poker player. But even he couldn't help but show a little emotion when the Angels picked him at No. 10 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Dodgers select Bobby Miller with No. 29 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior right-handed pitcher is the second Louisville Baseball player taken in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

The four-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his updated list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Angels select Reid Detmers with No. 10 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior left-handed pitcher becomes the third-highest draft pick in Louisville Baseball history.

Matthew McGavic

What Bobby Pettiford Jr. brings to the table for Louisville

A long awaited addition to the 2021 recruiting class, here's what point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. brings to the table for the Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 PG Bobby Pettiford Jr. commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect from North Carolina becomes the second commitment for the Louisville men's basketball 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Kianna Smith sees support at Louisville, leads as a co-captain

Transfer from CAL that sat out in 2019-20 becomes a leader for Louisville

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 WR Tae'Quan Johnson

The three-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Dana Evans is an "impactful" leader for Louisville

Guard averaged 18.0 points and 4.2 assists for Louisville as a junior

samdraut