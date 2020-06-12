Louisville's Bobby Miller ready to be a Los Angeles Dodger

When Bobby Miller received the phone call, he responded with, “Yes, I am more than ready to be a Dodger.”

The Louisville baseball pitcher was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers as the 29th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft June 11. The 6-foot-5 right-hander became the seventh first round in program history following Reid Detmers selection by the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the night.

Miller said being drafted, which has been a lifelong goal, was indescribable.

“It was so much better than I thought it would be,” Miller said. “I always thought it would be the best moment in my life, it was.”

Although Miller didn’t have much communication with the Dodgers prior to the draft, he thought the organization had some interest.

Miller, who had a 3.28 ERA in 170 innings in three seasons at Louisville, has admiration for the Dodgers’ organization. Los Angeles went to the World Series in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018.

“I have always had so much respect for their program and how they treat their players,” Miller said. “They treat them like their own kids, they treat them so good, they have always had so much success.”

Miller received a congratulatory text from former Louisville catcher Will Smith, who played in 55 games for the Dodgers last season.

“That meant so much to me,” Miller said. “Hopefully I can throw to him one day.”

In four starts in his junior year that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller had a 2.31 ERA in 23.1 innings while striking out 34 hitters. Miller had 175 strikeouts in 170 innings in three seasons at Louisville.

Miller believes he can reach the major league level fast if he continues to work hard. With the concerns about COVID-19 postponing the MLB and minor league seasons, Miller is still unsure when and where he will report to the organization.

“I haven’t got a specific date yet, but I’m looking forward to it,” Miller said. “These days the only thing I can do is keep getting better every day. That’s my main focus right now.”

Miller became the 86th player from Louisville selected in the MLB Draft in 14 seasons under the direction of head coach Dan McDonnell.