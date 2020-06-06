Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Bobby Miller's Work Ethic Helped Elevate Him to Elite Status

Matthew McGavic

As soon as he stepped on campus, Bobby Miller started turning heads.

Making his Louisville Cardinals debut back in 2018, the right-hander from McHenry, IL had himself a solid freshman campaign. He finished with a 6-1 record, posting a 2.97 ERA and tossing 55 strikeouts over 66.2 innings pitched. His efforts on the mound garnered him a Third-Team All-ACC selection & Freshman All-American honors from three different publications.

By all intents and purposes his sophomore season was still noteworthy, but not up to the standard her had previously set for himself. His ERA rose by nearly an entire run to 3.83, and while he struck out 86 batters over 80.0 innings pitched, his strikeout-to-walk ratio went down a notch.

"Going back to last season, I wasn't necessarily really satisfied with the way I pitched on the mound," Miller told reporters in a teleconference Friday. "I had some good starts, but I was nowhere near satisfied with how I was doing."

So in the 2019 offseason, he got to work. To be the elite starter he wanted to be, he knew he had to make adjustments both on the mound and off it. During that summer and fall, Miller worked on his command, added a fourth pitch to his repertoire, and stayed committed to taking care of his body.

The fruits of his labor began to show in the shortened 2020 season. Making four starts before ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the remainder of the season, Miller went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and struck out 34 batters over 23.1 innings, including a career best 12 against Valparaiso.

"Bobby has excellent work habits and is driven to continuously improve his game," pitching coach Roger Williams told D1Baseball. "He’s committed to the weight room, arm care and conditioning and it’s reflective in his overall development. His stuff, delivery, and metrics have steadily progressed all while being a proven performer. When you put it all together and throw in the fact that he can carry upper 90’s velo late into a start, for me it’s a first round type talent.”

Williams isn't the only person who shares that sentiment. Once projected to be a third/fourth round 2020 MLB Draft pick, Miller has worked his way up into first round conversation. In a recent mock draft from MLB.com, they project him going No. 29 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish the first round.

"Now that (the draft) is coming, it's kind of indescribable how I feel right now," Miller said. "It's just so much excitement."

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:00pm EST on MLB Network & ESPN. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller see growth within each other

Louisville pitchers combined for 35 wins, 361 innings and 459 strikeouts in the past three seasons

samdraut

Reid Detmers & Bobby Miller Praise Pitching Coach Roger Williams

Louisville starting pitchers Reid Detmers & Bobby Miller both possess natural ability and talent, but also credit pitching coach Roger Williams for helping them ascend to the status of projected first-round picks.

Matthew McGavic

What the NCAA's OSU decision could mean for Louisville

The NCAA came down hard on the Oklahoma State men's basketball program today. What could that mean for Louisville and their infractions case?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers Embraced Brendan McKay Comparisons

Louisville junior left-handed pitcher and projected top ten 2020 MLB Draft pick Reid Detmers drew comparisons to Brendan McKay early in his career. Instead of crumbling, he embraced them.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected to Knicks in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo has UofL forward Jordan Nwora heading to the Big Apple in his 2020 NBA Mock Draft 5.0.

Matthew McGavic

Transfer portal not a primary focus for Louisville

Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell isn't putting a lot of time and effort into looking at the transfer portal this offseason.

samdraut

Fall ball plans potentially changing for Louisville baseball

Dan McDonnell hopeful NCAA allows more than two scrimmages this fall

samdraut

Dan McDonnell Projects Who Will Return in 2021

Extended eligibility and a shortened MLB Draft could lead to the Louisville Baseball program welcoming back more players than normal, and head Coach Dan McDonnell has some idea as to who will chose to stay with the program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaches and players supporting each other during protest for racial injustice

Louisville coaches and players addressing racial injustice and nationwide protests

samdraut

Robbie Bell hasn't "missed a beat" with home workouts

Right guard started 13 games for Louisville in 2019 as redshirt junior

samdraut