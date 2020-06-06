Bobby Miller's Work Ethic Helped Elevate Him to Elite Status

As soon as he stepped on campus, Bobby Miller started turning heads.

Making his Louisville Cardinals debut back in 2018, the right-hander from McHenry, IL had himself a solid freshman campaign. He finished with a 6-1 record, posting a 2.97 ERA and tossing 55 strikeouts over 66.2 innings pitched. His efforts on the mound garnered him a Third-Team All-ACC selection & Freshman All-American honors from three different publications.

By all intents and purposes his sophomore season was still noteworthy, but not up to the standard her had previously set for himself. His ERA rose by nearly an entire run to 3.83, and while he struck out 86 batters over 80.0 innings pitched, his strikeout-to-walk ratio went down a notch.

"Going back to last season, I wasn't necessarily really satisfied with the way I pitched on the mound," Miller told reporters in a teleconference Friday. "I had some good starts, but I was nowhere near satisfied with how I was doing."

So in the 2019 offseason, he got to work. To be the elite starter he wanted to be, he knew he had to make adjustments both on the mound and off it. During that summer and fall, Miller worked on his command, added a fourth pitch to his repertoire, and stayed committed to taking care of his body.

The fruits of his labor began to show in the shortened 2020 season. Making four starts before ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the remainder of the season, Miller went 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and struck out 34 batters over 23.1 innings, including a career best 12 against Valparaiso.

"Bobby has excellent work habits and is driven to continuously improve his game," pitching coach Roger Williams told D1Baseball. "He’s committed to the weight room, arm care and conditioning and it’s reflective in his overall development. His stuff, delivery, and metrics have steadily progressed all while being a proven performer. When you put it all together and throw in the fact that he can carry upper 90’s velo late into a start, for me it’s a first round type talent.”

Williams isn't the only person who shares that sentiment. Once projected to be a third/fourth round 2020 MLB Draft pick, Miller has worked his way up into first round conversation. In a recent mock draft from MLB.com, they project him going No. 29 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish the first round.

"Now that (the draft) is coming, it's kind of indescribable how I feel right now," Miller said. "It's just so much excitement."

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is scheduled to start on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:00pm EST on MLB Network & ESPN.

