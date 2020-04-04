The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the realm of sports. Virtually every major sport across the world has been effected in some way or another due to the coronavirus. The NCAA Tournament was cancelled, the NBA & NHL were forced to suspend their seasons, MLB's Opening Day has been indefinitely postponed, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, and the Premier League announced it has been indefinitely suspended as well.

While many athletes will feel the financial ramifications from the suspension or postponement of a season, arguably none are put in a less favorable situation than Minor League Baseball players.

Today, we have former University of Louisville left-handed pitcher and current Milwaukee Brewers prospect Nick Bennett joining Louisville Report to discuss why minor leaguers are in such a bind because of the coronavirus.

Bennett played for Louisville from 2017-19, amassing a 3.51 career ERA and 290-72 strikeout-to-walk ratio under head coach Dan McDonnell. His 20 wins is good for ninth all-time in program history, accompanied by only six losses. In the 2019 MLB Draft, he was selected in the sixth round with the 193rd overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers. He is currently pitching for the Brewers' Class A affiliate the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp