Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

VIDEO: Former UofL pitcher Nick Bennett discusses COVID-19's effect on MiLB

Matthew McGavic

The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the realm of sports. Virtually every major sport across the world has been effected in some way or another due to the coronavirus. The NCAA Tournament was cancelled, the NBA & NHL were forced to suspend their seasons, MLB's Opening Day has been indefinitely postponed, Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, and the Premier League announced it has been indefinitely suspended as well.

While many athletes will feel the financial ramifications from the suspension or postponement of a season, arguably none are put in a less favorable situation than Minor League Baseball players.

Today, we have former University of Louisville left-handed pitcher and current Milwaukee Brewers prospect Nick Bennett joining Louisville Report to discuss why minor leaguers are in such a bind because of the coronavirus.

Bennett played for Louisville from 2017-19, amassing a 3.51 career ERA and 290-72 strikeout-to-walk ratio under head coach Dan McDonnell. His 20 wins is good for ninth all-time in program history, accompanied by only six losses. In the 2019 MLB Draft, he was selected in the sixth round with the 193rd overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers. He is currently pitching for the Brewers' Class A affiliate the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Sedarius McConnell

The three-star prospect out of Atlanta includes Louisville Football in his top six schools.

Matthew McGavic

Former K-State President: "No Vaccine, No Football"

Jon Wefald, the former president of Kansas State University, believes there will be no college football in 2020 if a coronavirus vaccine is not in place by July.

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton attracting attention for NFL Draft

Former Louisville offensive lineman projected as first-round pick in NFL Draft

samdraut

How Louisville Football's recruiting is adapting during COVID-19

The Cardinals might be heavily restricted in their recruiting efforts because of the coronavirus, but it hasn't stopped in the slightest.

Matthew McGavic

Retention apparent for offense in spring practices

Cardinals added to the offense during seven spring practices

samdraut

Three Cards listed on The Athletic's latest NBA Draft Big Board

One is rising up the boards, one is trending downwards, and one makes his debut.

Matthew McGavic

Jordan Nwora projected as Second Round pick in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo projects that Nwora will barely miss the first round in his latest mock draft.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Piecing Together Louisville's 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Out of the eleven non-conference opponents Louisville will face for the 2020-21 college basketball season, seven have already been booked.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville NCAA Rewind: April 2nd

Today in Louisville men's basketball NCAA Tournament history for April 2nd.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA extends recruiting dead period to May 31st

A month and a half has been added to the recruiting dead period mandated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew McGavic