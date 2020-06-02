See You Tomorrow

Louisville Report
As you may have heard, today is Blackout Tuesday. It's a one-day moratorium on business as usual, in support of victims of police violence, specifically in the African-American community.

We at Louisville Report try not to speak out on political issues, but there are times when a story is big enough to overwhelm everything, including college sports. This is one of them. Whether we observed Blackout Tuesday or not, it would be interpreted as a political statement.

So, out of respect for what our nation and our city has been going through, we're taking a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere.

We'll be back tomorrow, but until then, as our colleague Quierra Luck of All Tar Heels said, "Whatever you do, do it in love and peace!"

