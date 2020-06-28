Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Smith and Elliott return with national championship in mind

samdraut

Louisville baseball missed an opportunity to compete for a national title when the NCAA canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a team ranked atop national preseason polls and two starting pitchers in Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, the spring defined by “what could have been” ends as players have already turned their attention to next season.

Baseball America ranked Louisville inside the top 10 of its ‘Never Too Early’ 2021 College Top 25 poll in May while the team’s pitching staff received a boost with the return of Luke Smith and Adam Elliott.

Louisville’s pursuit of a national championship remains intact for the 2021 season.

“That’s always been the ultimate goal,” Elliott said. “I think if you come in with the mindset of not trying to win a national championship you don’t really get anywhere.”

Louisville brings back a bevy of proven experience along with players looking to expand their roles.

“The potential is through the roof,” Smith said. “The freshmen that came in last year are developing incredibly, I have been following them in summer leagues. The pitchers especially have been dominant. The offense is going to be incredible. We are going to be a team that can put up eight or nine runs every game.”

A pitching staff that returns Smith, Elliott, Michael Kirian and Glenn Albanese, among other arms will throw to a familiar backstop next season.

Henry Davis batted .372 with 13 RBIs as the starting catcher in 2020.

“With having Henry Davis behind the plate, the best catcher in the country, there is a lot to be excited about for the pitching staff,” Smith said. “Throwing to a guy like that where you don’t have to worry a guy on first base because Henry is going to throw them out.”

Louisville continues to be driven by high expectations during the offseason.

“I feel like at Louisville we play with a different type of confidence,” Smith said. “We play with that edge, it is huge for us. We can use that to our advantage. We have all the pieces we need coming back.”

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Get To Know Louisville Baseball's 2021 Class

While Louisville's football and men's basketball team are recruiting the 2021 class at a high caliber, the baseball program is as well.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Basketball 2020-21 Roster Outlook 3.0: The Final Piece Added

An updated look at next season's roster following the addition of reclassified big man Gabe Wiznitzer.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville persevering through challenges in offseason

Cardinals preparing for John Michael Hayden's second season as the program's head coach

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 RB Justin Johnson

The four-star prospect from Illinois includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins named a Second-Team Preseason All-American

Louisville running back Javian Hawkins has been named a 2020 Second-Team Preseason All-American by The Sporting News.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2021 SF Alex Fudge

The four-star prospect from Jacksonville is the latest to receive a scholarship offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 PG JD Davison

The five-star prospect from Alabama includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to August 31

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period for the fourth time, this time to August 31.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton

The Louisville men's basketball program has extended scholarship offers to two more Class of 2022 prospects, this time to point guards Dylan Andrews & Bruce Thornton.

Matthew McGavic

Returning to Louisville was No Easy Decision for Adam Elliott

Senior left-handed pitcher Adam Elliott will be returning for a fifth season with the Louisville Baseball program, but it was not a decision that he made lightly.

Matthew McGavic