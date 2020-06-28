Smith and Elliott return with national championship in mind

Louisville baseball missed an opportunity to compete for a national title when the NCAA canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a team ranked atop national preseason polls and two starting pitchers in Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, the spring defined by “what could have been” ends as players have already turned their attention to next season.

Baseball America ranked Louisville inside the top 10 of its ‘Never Too Early’ 2021 College Top 25 poll in May while the team’s pitching staff received a boost with the return of Luke Smith and Adam Elliott.

Louisville’s pursuit of a national championship remains intact for the 2021 season.

“That’s always been the ultimate goal,” Elliott said. “I think if you come in with the mindset of not trying to win a national championship you don’t really get anywhere.”

Louisville brings back a bevy of proven experience along with players looking to expand their roles.

“The potential is through the roof,” Smith said. “The freshmen that came in last year are developing incredibly, I have been following them in summer leagues. The pitchers especially have been dominant. The offense is going to be incredible. We are going to be a team that can put up eight or nine runs every game.”

A pitching staff that returns Smith, Elliott, Michael Kirian and Glenn Albanese, among other arms will throw to a familiar backstop next season.

Henry Davis batted .372 with 13 RBIs as the starting catcher in 2020.

“With having Henry Davis behind the plate, the best catcher in the country, there is a lot to be excited about for the pitching staff,” Smith said. “Throwing to a guy like that where you don’t have to worry a guy on first base because Henry is going to throw them out.”

Louisville continues to be driven by high expectations during the offseason.

“I feel like at Louisville we play with a different type of confidence,” Smith said. “We play with that edge, it is huge for us. We can use that to our advantage. We have all the pieces we need coming back.”