Three Cards Named 2021 D1Baseball Preseason All-Americans

Louisville was tied for the most selection across all three of D1Baseball's Preseason All-American teams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky - More members of the Louisville baseball program continue to receive preseason recognition ahead of the 2021 season, as a trio of Cardinals were named to the D1Baseball 2021 Preseason All-American Teams on Monday.

Catcher Henry Davis was named to the First Team, while third baseman Alex Binelas and outfielder Levi Usher were each selected for the Second Team. Louisville tied with Florida and UCLA for the most representatives across the three All-America teams.

This is the third preseason honor for all three, as they have been previously honored as 2021 preseason All-Americans by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game.

Five Cards in total have been named 2021 preseason All-Americans. Left-handed reliever Michael Kirian was honored by both Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game, while utility man Jared Poland was named one by the former.

Davis had a solid freshman year behind the dish, but his production skyrocketed during his sophomore campaign. He hit .372 with 13 RBIs and a team-best three home runs. His slugging percentage of .698 and OPS of 1.179 also led the team.

Binelas might have missed most of the shortened 2020 season with a hamate injury, but he had long announced his presence by then. He hit .291 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI in 2019, earning numerous Freshman All-American honors and a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.

Coming over from Kirkwood Community College, Usher was a difference maker from day one. He hit .411 to lead all qualified batters (2 PA/G, 75% of games played) and tied Luke Brown for the most stolen bases with 11.

Louisville finished the 2020 season with a 13-4 record, and were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation due to COVID-19. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

Head coach Dan McDonnell enters his 15th season with the program, compiling a 618-244 record during his tenure as the Louisville skipper - the most wins of any team in the country since his hiring in 2007.

Louisville is set to begin the 2021 season with a three-game weekend series against Bellarmine at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday, Feb. 19. The Cards will open the season ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (Perfect Game).

