Louisville Student-Athletes Quarantined After Attending Party

Louisville athletics put protocols in place as preventive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 at its facilities, but the guidelines couldn’t be completely adhered to away from athletic activities.

Louisville was forced to temporarily suspend all team-related activities for its men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams after 29 student athletes from the four teams tested positive for COVID-19. The influx in cases stem from an off-campus party last Saturday.

After eight student-athletes tested positive Monday, additional student athletes were tested following contact tracing, that led back to the party.

Although no football players were found during contact tracing, student-athletes from other sport teams tested positive for COVID-19.

“We knew who to quarantine,” Tyra said. “The way we have broken this down, for those who have tested positive, they quickly went into quarantine and had administered care.”

Tyra said most of the cases have been asymptomatic, but some student athletes dealt with fevers and body aches.

The student-athletes that were in the contract tracing are quarantined as well. Tyra said they will be tested today or tomorrow for the coronavirus.

Louisville has spent time educating student athletes about the dangers of social gatherings, but a large crowd met for the party.

“It is a challenge,” Tyra said. “They are young, they want to get out. They are back on campus.”

Tyra said there could be consequences if student athletes continue to test positive because of attendance at large social gatherings.

“There is code of conduct issues,” Tyra said. “If you have repeat offenders that continue to ignore any team policies, we always have the option of discipline up to dismissal.”

Tyra is confident in Louisville’s protocol relating to cleaning of facilities, social distancing and other measures at its facilities.

The process goes beyond the oversight of the Louisville athletic department, Tyra said.

“I would like to believe this is a fair warning shot as to we are taking this very seriously,” Tyra said. “I know they feel bad, I know they take some things for granted at that age, I did as well.”