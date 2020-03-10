Louisville Report
Louisville Overwhelms Chicago State In Series Opener

Matthew McGavic

W: Michael Prosecky (1-1), L: Brett Gregory (0-3)

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E

CSU

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

0

2

7

0

#2 UL

0

4

0

6

0

1

2

0

X

13

12

2

Returning home for a six game home-stand, the #2 Louisville Cardinals struck early and often, blowing out the Chicago State Cougars 13-2 in the opener of a two game midweek series on Tuesday.

The Cards' bats were alive at Jim Patterson stadium, they plated double digit runs for the fourth time in six games. The contest was broken open early with Louisville scoring 10 of their runs in the first four innings, including a four-run second & six-run fourth.

Sophomore catcher Henry Davis led the way offensively, going 1-2 for the day with a 3 RBI home run and a walk. Senior shortstop Justin Lavey (2-3, HR) also got in on the long ball action with a solo shot immediately after the round tripper by Davis. Junior outfielder Luke Brown (2-4, 2 RBI, BB) and sophomore infielder Tim Borden II (2-2, 2 RBI) also had good days at the plate as the only players to have a multi-hit and multi-RBI game.

While the offense catches the eye's first glance, pitching was actually the story of the day. Starting his third game of the season and appearing in his 5th overall, LHP Michael Prosecky had his best performance to date. The freshman twirled 6.0 shutout innings, retiring the first 13 batters he faced and striking out 4. He also came away with his first win as a collegiate player.

Freshman LHP Michael Prosecky

While the bullpen could not preserve the shutout, they still had a pair of solid performances. Sophomore RHP Jared Poland tossed a scoreless seventh with a strikeout and two hits, while second year southpaw Carter Lohman closed things out with a 2 strikeout ninth. The lone runs in the game were given up in freshman RHP Kellan Tulio's eighth inning appearance, surrendering a pair of earned runs and 3 hits.

Next up for the Cards, they'll finish their two game series with Chicago State tomorrow for Elementary School Day. First pitch is slated for Wednesday, March 11th at 12:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

