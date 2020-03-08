Wake Forest Walks Off Louisville To Even Series

W: Shane Smith (2-0), L: Evan Webster (1-1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #2 UL 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 0 WF 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 6 2

A late inning rally was not enough, as the #2 Louisville Cardinals were walked off by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons thanks to a solo home run from third baseman William Simoneit. The loss snaps a nine game winning streak for the Cards, and evens up the series with the Deacs at one game a piece.

While Louisville (10-4, 1-1 ACC) did plate the first run of the ball game thanks to a Danny Oriente sacrifice fly in the first inning, the Cardinal Nine were hardly efficient. They collected just five base hits and struck out a whopping 17 times, going three up/three down four times. Wake Forest starting pitcher Jared Shuster was toying with Louisville batters all night, as he struck out 13 over 7.1 inning pitched and allowed just 4 hits and 1 walk.

Had it not been for another quality start from junior southpaw Bobby Miller on the mound, Wake Forest (9-6, 1-1 ACC) would have taken this game a lot sooner than the ninth. He went 6.2 innings deep, striking out 9 batters in the process. He did not allow a run until the sixth, when Wake Forest took their first lead of the game thanks to a Chris Lanzilli two run blast.

Heading into their final turn at bat and facing a 2-1 deficit, the Cardinal Nine finally got strung together some offense. senior designated hitter Zach Britton drew a five-pitch, one-out walk, with sophomore outfielder Chris Seng coming in to pinch run. A stolen base on his behalf followed by a wild pitch put him just 90 feet away, where a base hit by sophomore outfielder Levi Usher to center field brought him home to tie the game.

After getting the Cards out of bases loaded jams in both the seventh and the eighth innings, Wake Forest finally struck paydirt against freshman lefty Evan Webster in the ninth. Despite striking out two batters over 1.2 innings up to this point, a hanging changeup was just enough for Simoneit to get a hold of and end the game in grandiose fashion.

Next up for the Cards, they'll wrap up the three game series with the rubber match tomorrow. First pitch is slated for Sunday, March 8th at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

