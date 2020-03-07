Cards Top Deacs In ACC Opener

W: Reid Detmers (3-0), L: Ryan Cusick (0-2), S: Michael Kirian (6)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #2 UL 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 7 1 WF 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 5 1

Kicking off conference play for the 2020 season, the #2 Louisville Cardinals traveled to Winston-Salem for a three game weekend series against Wake Forest, taking down the Demon Deacons 4-1 in the series opener on Friday.

Louisville (10-3) extends their win streak to nine in a row and moves to 6-0 in ACC openers. The Cards have not lost a conference opener since an 11-9 loss to Xavier in 2011 when they were in the Big East.

The series opener was headlined by yet another dominating performance from LHP Reid Detmers. The junior from Chatham, IL toyed the Demon Deacons all night long with his deadly fastball/curveball combination. He set a new season high with 15 strikeouts over 6.0 innings of work, and allowed just 4 hits, 2 walks and no earned runs.

Combined with the overwhelming start from Detmers, the Cardinal Nine had a fast start at the plate. Thanks to an RBI single from Justin Lavey, an RBI double from Jared Poland and a throwing error to bring home Ben Metzinger, the Cards plated 3 runs in the second inning of the contest.

Outside of the second, the Cards' offense was not the most efficient. While his pitch count was worked in the first few innings, Wake Forest starter Ryan Cusick would wind up striking out 11 Louisville batters over his 5.0 inning start. Though once the Deacs made it a bullpen game, the Cards would scratch across an insurance run thanks to a Danny Oriente RBI single in the seventh.

The Louisville bullpen had themselves another solid night as well. Senior lefty Adam Elliott was the first out of the pen and tossed a strikeout over a pair of innings, though Wake would capitalize on a Louisville throwing error and prevent a shutout.

That did however set up the save situation for fellow southpaw Michael Kirian. The junior tossed the final frame and sent 2 Demon Deacons batter packing via the strikeout for the save. When all was said and done, the pitching staff retired 18 batters on strikeouts.

Next up for the Cards, they'll continue the three game series with game 2 tomorrow. First pitch is slated for Saturday, March 7th at 4:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

