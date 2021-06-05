With Backs Against the Wall, No Direction to Go But Up For LSU Baseball In NCAA Regional

Tigers prepare for No. 4 seed Central Connecticut State facing win or go home scenario over next several days

Paul Mainieri's farewell postseason tour took an early tumble on Friday evening against Gonzaga. Now the Tigers have their backs against the wall, but the good news is there's nowhere to go but up.

That couldn't be more true for the offense, which was able to muster up just four hits and no runs in the fifth shutout in LSU regional history. In two postseason games against Georgia in the SEC Tournament and Gonzaga on Friday, the offense has put up just one run in 18 innings.

It was an awful showing from a lineup that has proven to be very hot and very cold throughout the 2021 season. Coach Paul Mainieri has been through many NCAA Tournaments and knows how important that first game is for each team.

"You go into the weekend with the idea of how important it is to win the first game and we didn't. One of the things about not winning is the quick turn around," Mainieri said.

The Tigers must shake off the flat performance and prepare for Central Connecticut State on short rest, a team that hung 10 runs on No. 1 host team Oregon in the early game of the regional. Ma'Khail Hilliard will start for the Tigers on Saturday facing elimination and be the start of what will need to be a four game win streak to extend the 2021 season.

"We've got a COVID test at 8 a.m., batting practice at 10 and a 1 p.m. (PT) start. Central Connecticut State has a good ball club, I think they had 16 or 17 hits against Oregon," Mainieri said. "Oregon was hanging on for dear life so we've got a tough task and we can't sit around and feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to get ourselves ready mentally and physically."

Mainieri talked about how deflating a game it was for the players, who were inconsistent with their defense behind Landon Marceaux in the first game. The pitchers also played a hand as walks and lack of command led to early trouble and ran Marceaux's pitch count up very quickly.

But that has to be put on the back-burners now with a win or go home mentality over the next several days,

"Our focus is just for tommorow," Marceaux said. "All focus is on tomorrow, can't hang our heads, we've got an early game."

"We knew we were gonna have some scrappy teams here and we were expecting to win on the first day," outfielder Dylan Crews said. "We didn't so now we've gotta flip the page and move on. Hopefully we pull out a win tomorrow."