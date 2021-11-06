LSU Baseball Pleased With Progress During Fall Practice

LSU is starting its final month of fall ball under first year coach Jay Johnson. The first season of every new coaching staff, regardless of sport, is about adjusting to change and discovering a new identity as a group.

The Tigers have used the last six weeks to really improve in a lot of different areas and while this team is still not where it wants to ultimately be, both Johnson and the players are encouraged by the growth they've seen this fall.

On the mound, Johnson's been impressed with the amount of strikes being thrown by this pitching staff. It's one thing to have a lively arm but controlling the strike zone has been an area that at times was difficult for this pitching staff.

Johnson and the players are giving all of the credit to pitching coach Jason Kelly, who has come in with a different energy and has been able to really connect with each individual pitcher on staff and what his strengths and weaknesses are.

"They're throwing strikes and to me that's always the foundation of quality pitching," Johnson said. "I think Coach Kelly's done a great job of simplifying things for them and giving them a good starting point. We certainly have a lot of good arms that really these next couple of scrimmages we want to get some experience behind some guys."

"I think we have a lot of good arms this year, probably the best I've seen in my time here," Fontenot said. "But I think a lot of guys are just committed to what JK [Kelly] is telling us. Just making the game simple, put the ball over the plate and let your defense work."

Offensively, this is still a team that has some installation work ahead as Johnson said the Tigers aren't ready to play a game yet but that there has been consistent improvement across the board. Just a few of the things he'd like to establish before the end of fall ball is simplifying the approach at the plate, battling with two strikes and hammering home the point to put the ball in play with runners in scoring position.

"The starting point of everything we do is building to where we want to be," Johnson said. "I think the foundational blocks of what they're putting together so far are good. We're not totally ready to play a game in terms of having everything in that I'd like to but we're seeing consistent improvement in terms of hitters taking really tough at bats."

Johnson did say that some of the biggest growth he's seen from the offense in just a few weeks of fall ball has been the approach at the plate. Outfielder Gavin Dugas, who will also be sporting No. 8 for the purple and gold this season, said the main message to the hitters has just been to keep the mind clear at the plate.

"We're keeping everything simple," Dugas said. "Just come in the box and have a clear mind, that's the biggest thing. As long you have a clear mind you'll allow your body to do whatever it wants to do. That's one of his biggest talking points when it comes to hitting and something we've really responded to."

First baseman Tre Morgan has noticed the more aggressive style that LSU has come out with at the plate this fall. There's a fine line between swinging at a ball in the strike zone and finding the right pitch for each individual hitter to swing at, which is something Morgan admittedly struggled with as a freshman.

"Watching our scrimmages and comparing them to last year, we're definitely hitting more aggressive," Morgan said. "Sitting on our pitches more which is what he's [Johnson] preaching. He's really offensive minded. Instead of swinging at a pitch in the zone, swing at a pitch you want because a strike is better than an out."