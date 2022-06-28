Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Lands Experienced SEC Shortstop via Transfer Portal

Head coach Jay Johnson continues hitting the transfer portal with force, reeling in yet another Vanderbilt transfer

The LSU baseball program continues its grand slam offseason with another massive transfer portal signing. Late Monday night, the Tigers landed Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young, who has started all three years at shortstop for the Commodores.

Young provides the Tigers with an experienced infielder who can step right in and fill a need on defense for LSU, who were rather inconsistent at shortstop last season.

At the plate last year, Young struggled, batting .207, but hit .252 with 16 home runs during the 2021 season with Vanderbilt. He’ll look to improve significantly at the plate in 2023 to boost his draft stock with an LSU program that has a solid player development program.

Young is the second shortstop to join the program this offseason. Baylor infielder Jack Pineda also announced his commitment to the Tigers earlier this month, giving LSU a few options to go with.

Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young (9) fields a ground ball. 

Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young (9) fields a ground ball. 

Here’s a look at the transfer portal haul thus far for head coach Jay Johnson:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carter Young - Infielder - Vanderbilt

Jack Pineda - Shortstop - Baylor

Tommy White - Infielder/Designated Hitter - North Carolina State

Christian Little - Pitcher - Vandlerbilt

Dylan Tebrake - Pitcher - Creighton

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, has the chance to be the Tigers biggest addition via the portal. After breaking the NCAA freshman home run record with 27 during his first year with the Wolfpack, he’ll look to carry that momentum to Baton Rouge.

Coach Johnson has been on an absolute tear recently. Diving into the transfer portal to reel in some of the top talent in the country along with hiring pitching coach Wes Johnson away from the Minnesota Twins, it’s clear Johnson entered this offseason with something to prove. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16780866
Baseball

News: Contract Details Released for LSU Pitching Coach Wes Johnson

By Zack Nagy17 hours ago
USATSI_17001017
Recruiting

Update: Tigers Enter Crucial Stretch on Recruiting Trail, Commitments to Watch

By Zack Nagy20 hours ago
USATSI_12971887
Football

Another Successful Manning Passing Academy in the Books, Familiar Faces

By Zack Nagy23 hours ago
USATSI_18074922
Baseball

News: LSU Baseball Hires Pitching Coach Wes Johnson Away From Minnesota Twins

By Zack NagyJun 26, 2022
mainieri post oregon
Baseball

Former LSU Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri Quickly Shuts Down Coaching Return Rumors

By Zack NagyJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18457438
Baseball

What LSU Baseball is Getting in N.C. State Transfer Tommy White

By Zack NagyJun 25, 2022
USATSI_16339752
Baseball

News: LSU Lands Coveted N.C. State Transfer Tommy White Along With Vanderbilt RHP Christian Little

By Zack NagyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17494652
Basketball

Darius Days and Shareef O'Neal Ink Summer League Contracts

By Zack NagyJun 24, 2022