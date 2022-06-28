LSU Baseball Lands Experienced SEC Shortstop via Transfer Portal

Head coach Jay Johnson continues hitting the transfer portal with force, reeling in yet another Vanderbilt transfer

The LSU baseball program continues its grand slam offseason with another massive transfer portal signing. Late Monday night, the Tigers landed Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young, who has started all three years at shortstop for the Commodores.

Young provides the Tigers with an experienced infielder who can step right in and fill a need on defense for LSU, who were rather inconsistent at shortstop last season.

At the plate last year, Young struggled, batting .207, but hit .252 with 16 home runs during the 2021 season with Vanderbilt. He’ll look to improve significantly at the plate in 2023 to boost his draft stock with an LSU program that has a solid player development program.

Young is the second shortstop to join the program this offseason. Baylor infielder Jack Pineda also announced his commitment to the Tigers earlier this month, giving LSU a few options to go with.

Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young (9) fields a ground ball.

Here’s a look at the transfer portal haul thus far for head coach Jay Johnson:

Carter Young - Infielder - Vanderbilt

Jack Pineda - Shortstop - Baylor

Tommy White - Infielder/Designated Hitter - North Carolina State

Christian Little - Pitcher - Vandlerbilt

Dylan Tebrake - Pitcher - Creighton

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, has the chance to be the Tigers biggest addition via the portal. After breaking the NCAA freshman home run record with 27 during his first year with the Wolfpack, he’ll look to carry that momentum to Baton Rouge.

Coach Johnson has been on an absolute tear recently. Diving into the transfer portal to reel in some of the top talent in the country along with hiring pitching coach Wes Johnson away from the Minnesota Twins, it’s clear Johnson entered this offseason with something to prove.