LSU Baseball Coach Jay Johnson Talks Signing No. 1 Class in America, Focusing to Next Phase

Johnson talks NIL and the impact it could have on securing a few more elite players than normal.

In less than five months of being on campus, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

The class is filled with high end talent, including 11 high school prospects currently among the top 100 in the Perfect Game rankings for the 2022 class. It's clear that Johnson wants to load on elite pitching talent while the future of the offense and skills position players is still relatively young and in a healthy spot.

But part of the problem that comes with recruiting such a highly ranked class is that in college baseball, the MLB Draft is always right there to snatch up elite players within each signing class. That's the balancing act that Johnson and this staff will be taking over the next six months, but he doesn't seem fazed in the slightest.

Because for Johnson, there are 20 reasons he can give to high school recruits about the importance of coming to college and in particular, LSU. But that one driving force that only exists in the MLB is that signing bonus that's extremely hard for high school prospects to turn down.

One driving force that could dictate the future of college baseball more than anything is the NIL (name, image, likeness) deals that college players can now sign. Having that opportunity to make close to or more than a player might make with a signing bonus professionally is an absolute game changer for the sport in Johnson's eyes.

"There's no better platform for a player to create better value for himself than LSU," Johnson said. "You don't get attention like this anywhere in baseball unless you are a major league player and a player for the New York Yankees. I think there's unlimited [NIL] potential and some of our players are tapping into that already and that's really exciting."

There's a method to Johnson's strategy in that LSU wasn't just picking players who were the best in the country but rather players whose family values are college. There's calculated risks that are taken when Johnson and the coaching staff get to sit down with a player and his family, get to know them and get a feel for what their values are.

"There's a lot of guys on here that their family values college and you will never convince me this is not a better path development," Johnson said. "These guys value education and sometimes you have to get a few more than you need but there are several guys on this list that want to be here. Some guys on that list will turn down that money and come play for us and that's exciting.

"You give them a platform like LSU baseball, NIL becomes very real. Hopefully that helps a couple of them, just gives them another reason not to bypass this. It's very realistic to say that could help us."

Johnson and pitching coach Jason Kelly have signed 12 pitchers to this recruiting class, including lively arms like Nate Ackenhausen, Michael Kennedy, Jaden Noot and Chase Shores. It's a group that features 97 mph fastballs and height to go along with the power behind the arms. The thought process behind the focus being on the pitching staff was simple, the Tigers have talent in the field and at the plate that will be around for a little while longer.

"You can't out coach your own bad pitching," Johnson said. "What I'm excited about is there are guys out here right now making some massive strides in their development. You see some of the names on this list and put it all together, it has the makings of a great pitching staff in 2023 and beyond. I'm an offensive guy but winning starts and ends with what you have on the mound."

In the field, shortstop Mikey Romero, third baseman Tucker Toman and Louisiana's No. 1 player Gavin Guidry are just three players to keep an eye on before next year's draft.

Johnson and the LSU coaching staff will now start phase two of this recruiting process which is actually getting these players in a Tigers' uniform and not an MLB uniform.

"This is a special place and a special experience," Johnson said. "It's a great start and now we'll get into this next phase of why it's important for them to come here."