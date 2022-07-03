Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Transfer Drew Bianco Finds New Home

Bianco, a do-it-all player for the Tigers, has found his transfer destination to complete his college eligibility

Former LSU utility player Drew Bianco has found his transfer destination with the University of Houston, where he will play his final year of eligibility.

Bianco, a do-it-all player for the Tigers, enters a situation where he will be familiar with one of his father’s old coaches at Ole Miss, Kyle Bunn. Bunn is the current pitching coach at Houston who played a part in Bianco choosing the Cougars.

The Bianco family bleeds baseball, and with Drew’s father coaching at Ole Miss, they have significant ties all over the country. Ultimately Bianco and his father felt this was a solid situation to go into given it will be where he completes his eligibility.

The Houston Cougars finished the 2022 season with a 37-24 record, with statement victories over Texas A&M and Memphis. Ending the season in a bit of a slump, the Cougars will use the transfer portal to their advantage this summer.

The addition of Bianco gives Houston an experienced player who has competed at the highest level in the SEC. With an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, it’ll be a make or break year for Bianco who has all the tools to excel with his new squad. 

