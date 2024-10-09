LSU Baseball Transfer Pitcher Suffers Torn ACL
LSU head coach Jay Johnson addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon with the Tigers gearing up for fall ball this week.
Johnson and Co. will be without transfer pitcher Deven Sheerin for the foreseeable future after the Mount St. Mary's stud suffered a torn ACL during the offseason, Johnson told reporters.
Sheerin, an ace for Mount St. Mary's, earned MAAC Rookie of the Year honors, a First Team All-MAAC selection, was named a Second Team Freshman All-American from Perfect Game, and made the NCAA Division I East All-Region Second Team from ABCA/Rawlings.
Johnson had his eyes on Sheerin folllowing an impressive freshman campaign with St. Mary's after rewriting the record books.
He program record for strikeouts with 109 in his 18 game appearances while also setting a school records for lowest opponent average at .197. Sheerin also broke the record for strikeouts per nine innings (14.01).
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched a season ago. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
As just a freshman, his fastball has been clocked at 98mph while hovering in the 95mph range routinely.
The addition is another impressive one for Johnson and the Tigers, but the key factor here is that Sheerin won't be eligible for the MLB Draft until 2026, meaning he'll be in Baton Rouge for at least two seasons.
Now, the ace will be sidelined after suffering a torn ACL with his timetable remaining up in the air as he works through a rehab process during the fall.
