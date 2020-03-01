Baylor Scores Six Unanswered Runs to Earn Come From Behind Win Over No. 11 LSU

Heading into the sixth inning Saturday afternoon, No. 11 LSU looked poised to record it's fifth straight win behind a second consecutive dominant pitching performance from Landon Marceaux.

Instead, with a 4-0 cushion in hand, the Baylor Bears blasted the Tigers (7-4) for six unanswered runs over the next two innings to pull out a 6-4 come from behind win.

After a phenomenal six inning performance from Marceaux, LSU went to the bullpen starting in the seventh inning and it turned out to be a forgettable performance. Nick Storz, Brandon Kaminer and Matthew Beck were all needed to record three outs in a seventh inning that saw the Bears record four runs on four hits.

Storz allowed a solo homerun, recording two outs in the inning before coach Paul Mainieri ultimately decided to go with Kaminer to close the inning. The move backfired as Kaminer hit a batter on a 0-2 count and then surrendered a two run homerun on the very next pitch, giving the Bears their first lead of the day.

Beck was able to weather the storm a bit, not allowing the Bears to add to a 6-4 lead in the eighth inning, setting up the Tigers for a ninth inning rally. LSU would put its first two runners on base in the ninth but back-to-back strikeouts at the top of the order ended the threat and the game.

Marceaux pitched his second consecutive gem as the sophomore went through a stretch early in the game where he retired eight of nine batters and 12 of his first 14. Standing at just 39 pitches after four innings, Marceaux ran into trouble in just one of the six innings he pitched.

In six innings of work, Marceaux allowed five hits and two runs while striking out six batters. A two run homerun in the sixth inning from Baylor spoiled what would've been a near perfect outing for the sophomore.

The early offensive success from the Tigers Saturday night came from a pair of freshmen who delivered the game's first two RBI. Second baseman Cade Doughty picked up his third hit of the weekend after a two hit Friday night, bringing home Daniel Cabrera in the second inning on a one out double off the wall.

Freshman catcher Alex Milazzo, the early surprise of the season, came through in the third with a two out solo homerun over the left field wall in the third to give Marceaux a little breathing room.

Designated hitter Saul Garza, who had gone through a nasty 2-for-25 stretch at the plate, broke out his slump in a powerful manner Saturday afternoon. In the top of the sixth with a runner on and two outs, Garza took the cover off an offspeed pitch to give the Tigers a 4-0 cushion.

Giovanni DiGiacomo went 3-for-4 at the plate, his best outing of the season and Cabrera continued his hot play with a 2-for-4 day. The way the game ended was less than ideal but the big swings from the freshmen and DiGiacomo's breakout are encouraging.

The Tigers are back Sunday morning at 11 a.m. looking to close the weekend on a more positive note against No. 15 Oklahoma.