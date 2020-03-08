LSU Completes Series Sweep of UMass Lowell 6-4 Behind Gavin Dugas Big Day at the Plate

On a beautiful spring Sunday at Alex Box Stadium, LSU completed the weekend sweep of UMass Lowell, improving to 11-5 overall on the season heading into SEC play.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth, designated hitter Gavin Dugas blasted a two-run homer into the left field bleachers, his second two-run dinger of the game, to lift the Tigers ahead 6-4 heading into the ninth.

Right-hander Devin Fontenot was masterful in relief, earning the win by posting two perfect innings in the eighth and ninth. Fontenot recorded four strikeouts out of the six batters he faced.

After the game, Mainieri met with the media and provided some key injury updates.

Freshman outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. has a stress reaction in his back and is expected to miss considerable time. Mainieri compared Hampton’s injury to the one Josh Smith sustained two years ago that held him out for all but six games of the 2018 season.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything that will hamper his career going forward in football or even baseball,” Mainieri said. “He may be back before the end of the year is over. For right now, his back is going to need rest and rehabilitation.”

In addition, Mainieri revealed that junior catcher Saul Garza strained a muscle in his back on Friday.

“We don’t know when [Saul] will be ready,” Mainieri added. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed for the weekend, but we just don’t know at this particular time.”

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday for a midweek matchup with South Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

LSU will then travel to Oxford on Friday to kick off conference play against Ole Miss for a three-game set with the Rebels. All three games at Swayze Field will also be available to stream on SEC Network+.