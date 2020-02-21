Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky Game 1
Glen West
Pregame
A few pregame stories to get your night started:
Mainieri continuing to toy with lineup
On Alex Milazzo, LSU's freshman catcher that was always told he was too short.
LSU lineup:
1. Doughty, 2B
2. Cabrera, RF
3. Mathis, 3B
4. Garza, DH
5. Beloso, 1B
6. Milazzo, C
7. Hampton, CF
8. Toups, LF
9. Hughes, SS
Paul Mainieri said he hopes to get six innings or 90 pitches from all three of his starters this weekend. Cole Henry will take the mound in about an hour.