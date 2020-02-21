Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky Game 1

Pregame

A few pregame stories to get your night started:

Mainieri continuing to toy with lineup

On Alex Milazzo, LSU's freshman catcher that was always told he was too short.

LSU lineup:

1. Doughty, 2B

2. Cabrera, RF

3. Mathis, 3B

4. Garza, DH

5. Beloso, 1B

6. Milazzo, C

7. Hampton, CF

8. Toups, LF

9. Hughes, SS

Paul Mainieri said he hopes to get six innings or 90 pitches from all three of his starters this weekend. Cole Henry will take the mound in about an hour.