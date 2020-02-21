LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky Game 1

Glen West

Pregame

A few pregame stories to get your night started:

Mainieri continuing to toy with lineup

On Alex Milazzo, LSU's freshman catcher that was always told he was too short.

LSU lineup: 

1. Doughty, 2B

2. Cabrera, RF

3. Mathis, 3B

4. Garza, DH

5. Beloso, 1B

6. Milazzo, C

7. Hampton, CF

8. Toups, LF

9. Hughes, SS

Paul Mainieri said he hopes to get six innings or 90 pitches from all three of his starters this weekend. Cole Henry will take the mound in about an hour.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Coach Will Wade Details Preseason Goals and How They've Been Altered Throughout Season

Wade thinks a slight defensive improvement will translate to more wins down the stretch

Glen West

Five LSU Football Players With the Most to Gain From Spring Practice

Slot receiver, center positions up for grabs as spring approaches

Glen West

by

Bostonfan1967

LSU's "Scrappy" Freshman Catcher Alex Milazzo Making an Impact Six Games Into Collegiate Career

Milazzo to earn two starts at catcher against Eastern Kentucky

Glen West

Despite Recent Slide LSU Basketball Still Firmly in the NCAA Tournament Picture

Tigers ranked No. 31 in the NET after Kentucky loss

Glen West

LSU Baseball Looking to Seek Balance in the Lineup Against Eastern Kentucky

Mainieri to start four freshmen in second weekend series of season.

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron to Appear on Monday, July 13 at Annual SEC Media Days

Full schedule of SEC Media Days released by SEC Thursday

Glen West

Second-Half Shooting from No. 10 Kentucky Fuels Wildcats to 79-76 Win Over LSU

Tigers drop fourth conference game in five tries

Glen West

by

Glen West

Mel Kiper Has Five LSU Players Going in First Round Mock Draft 2.0

Who goes where and what Kiper had to say about each pick

Glen West

LSU Football Comes in at No. 8 in ESPN Preseason Top-25

Tigers one of six SEC teams to place in top-25 poll

Glen West

No. 12 LSU Lays a Dud at Nicholls, Drop First Away Game of the Season 4-2

Tigers collect three hits in disappointing road loss

Glen West