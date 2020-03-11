With SEC Play in Rear-View Mirror, LSU Baseball Must Not Overlook Tough Out South Alabama Wednesday

LSU coach Paul Mainieri knows the big story of the week is the start of SEC play against No. 5 Ole Miss. It's a rivalry that needs no explanation to the 13-year coach of the purple and gold.

But Mainieri said Tuesday in his press conference previewing the upcoming week, this team can't overlook the challenges that midweek opponent South Alabama presents. The Jaguars (8-9) are coming off their most impressive three game stretch of the season, dropping two out of three to No. 10 Arkansas over the weekend.

After a 13-6 Friday night victory over the Razorbacks, it took a ninth inning walk-off homerun from Arkansas to keep South Alabama from clinching the series.

"You don't go to Fayetteville and play Arkansas that tough if you don't have talent," Mainieri said. "They've got good athletes so we're going to have to play our best baseball tomorrow night in order to come away with a win."

Junior pitcher Brandon Kaminer will get the nod on the mound Wednesday for the Tigers as he has all season in midweek outings. The really only revolving door that persists with the lineup as a whole is the unsettled situation out in left field.

With the recent back injury to Maurice Hampton Jr., the Tigers are back to a committee approach out in left field that Mainieri said Tuesday would likely revolve around matchups. Sophomore Drew Bianco will draw the start Wednesday after a solid weekend overall against UMass Lowell but Gavin Dugas' impressive two homerun Sunday performance at the plate makes him a viable option in the outfield as well.

"With Maurice out, it's just kind of wide open at the moment," Mainieri said. "What Dugas did the other day warrants him getting another good opportunity and it would be in left field. It wouldn't be so much of a platoon [out in left] as much as it'd be I'd just go with the guy that's getting the job done. I just want someone to emerge and what Gavin Dugas did on Sunday was emerging."

Bianco certainly isn't taking this South Alabama team lightly as he wants to continue to make the most of the opportunity that Mainieri has given him. Statisically, Bianco's numbers haven't been stellar this season as he's batting just .077 in 26 at bats this season.

However in two starts against UMass Lowell on Friday and Saturday, Bianco was able to record one hit and also draw three walks.

"We're ready for it, we think it's going to be a very good midweek game for us," Bianco said. "They're a really good team and I think it would be good for us to get this fifth win in a row under our belts going into the weekend against a tough team in Ole Miss."