LSU Uses Long Ball to Power Past Bethune-Cookman 8-7 in Game One

LSU got into an offensive slugfest with Bethune-Cookman and as able to rely on its power at the plate to put together a 8-7 game one win over its final non-conference series opponent of the 2022 season.

This game turned into a high scoring affair in the fifth after both teams offenses had struggles getting off the ground early in the contest. With LSU (11-3) clinging to a 2-0 lead after a Cade Doughty homer early in the game, the Tigers and Bethune-Cookman would combine for 10 runs in the fifth, making for a very entertaining back and forth.

After retiring 12 straight to open the game, starting pitcher Blake Money ran into serious trouble right off the bat of the fifth inning. Fueled by an early error, Bethune-Cookman would take advantage, racking up six runs on four hits in the inning and driving Money out of the contest.

What was perhaps even more serious was the fact that Money had to pull himself after waving over to the bench after one pitch in particular, being checked out by trainer Cory Couture in the process. LSU will simply have to hold its breath and hope Money is ok as any injury to the ace pitcher would be season altering.

Trailing 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers' offense used the long ball and multiple pitching mistakes from Bethune-Cookman to immediately erase the deficit. Jacob Berry added a two run homer, his seventh of the year, to highlight the scoring in the inning while LSU was also patient at the plate, drawing four walks and a hit by pitch for five free baserunners in the fifth alone. Berry really led the way for the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI's.

The result was a 6-6 ball game heading into the final four innings of play. It quickly became a game of back and forth as every time Bethune-Cookman made a dent the Tigers' offense would respond with clutch swings of their own. A solo home run for Dylan Crews and an RBI single from infielder Jack Merrifield were just a few of those clutch hits down the stretch.

The relief pitching of Devin Fontenot is what brought LSU home after taking the lead in the seventh. Fontenot pitched 2.1 innings of shutout baseball with three strikeouts for LSU to squeak out the win.

LSU will be back in action Saturday afternoon for a 2 p.m. first pitch time to go for the series win.

