Tigers Make Slight Rise in D1 Baseball Rankings as Team Turns Focus to SEC Play

Confidence has been the main word coach Paul Mainieri has used throughout the last week as his offense tirelessly worked through its hitting woes. Following a series sweep of UMass Lowell that saw the Tigers hang 23 runs on the Riverhawks, LSU can not only enter conference play with a little more confidence but with a slightly improved look in the rankings.

On Monday, the Tigers (11-5) were ranked No. 19 in the D1 Baseball poll, a two spot jump from their standings a week ago. LSU is one of seven SEC schools to be ranked in the top-25, trailing Florida (No. 1), Georgia (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 6), Ole Miss (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 14) and Mississippi State (No. 18).

LSU has primarily relied on its stellar pitching staff led by Cole Henry, Landon Marceaux, AJ Labas and Jaden Hill to keep them in games but this weekend not only did the pitchers show up but the bats did as well. The Tigers erupted for 29 hits on the weekend headlined by an opposite field approach that did wonders for the hitters, particularly at the end of the lineup.

While the success was good to see it now needs to carry over to conference play with the Tigers traveling to No. 8 Ole Miss for a three game series starting Friday. The Rebels feature three elite arms in Doug Nikhazy, Gunnar Hoglund and Derek Diamond, who have combined to allow 20 runs in 12 combined starts on the mound.

Hoglund and Nikhazy are strikeout machines as the two have combined to throw 68 in their eight starts. Strikeouts have been an issue that's reared its ugly head at the Tigers as even this weekend LSU struck out 17 times over its final two games.

In addition to its D1 Baseball ranking, LSU held firm at No. 20 in the Baseball America and remains unranked in the Perfect Game top-25.