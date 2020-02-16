No. 12 LSU's Offense Runs Cold in Series Finale With Indiana, Lose 7-2

The LSU bats went about as cold as the Saturday night air in the series finale against Indiana as the Tigers couldn't complete the opening weekend sweep of Indiana, losing 7-2.

"I feel like we just lost a little bit of our edge after winning those first two games," coach Paul Mainieri said. "We pitched 15 different guys this weekend and this is how you find out who you can count on. Our position players did a lot of good things this weekend and for me this loss just means we're not going to go 56-0."

On a night where LSU couldn't get anything going on offense, the series finale against Indiana was defined by the return of two players that missed most of the 2019 season due to to injury. Sophomores Jaden Hill and AJ Labas made their much anticipated returns to the mound and didn't disappoint in their performance.

Labas drew the start, pitching four innings of really fine baseball until Indiana was able to put a couple of good swings on him to start the fifth. A triple in the third and back-to-back singles were the only hits he surrendered, but they all ended up in runs as Labas finished with four strikeouts and three earned runs on 75 pitches.

It was Hill's two innings on the mound that turned a rather droll baseball game into an exciting adventure, at least for a little while. The sophomore came out and pounded the strike zone with 96, 97 and 98 mph fastballs that sparked some energy in a fan base, that until that point, didn't have much to cheer about.

Hill faced four batters in the sixth inning, striking out three on fastballs that certainly will have catcher Saul Garza icing his hand in the morning. Hill came out for three more outs in the seventh, retiring all three of those batters as well.

With LSU trailing just 3-0 at the time of Hill's insertion, Mainieri said he thought the sophomore provided a spark to the not only the crowd but the team as well.

"He held us right there and gave us a chance, we just couldn't muster enough offense to overcome their good arms," Mainieri said.

With Hill, Labas and Storz all making a return on Saturday, Hill said week one was mostly about shaking off the rust.

"We have guys that can do everything, guys that can come in and fill in innings that we didn't have last year," Hill said. "I feel like once we all settle in, there are a lot of guys that y'all didn't get to see their best."

It was a glowing success from a pitcher that as a freshman, coach Paul Mainieri thought could be the next Alex Lange. Hill still could become that player for LSU but with a talent like his, the Tigers will need to be overly cautious with him.

The LSU offense certainly didn't do any of its pitchers any favors in game three as the Tigers could only muster two runs on six hits as the top of the order went a combined 4-for-17 at the plate. Far too many of LSU's hits were popped up on a very chilly, windy Saturday night leading to the major drop in production.

LSU will be back in action on Tuesday and Wednesday with mid-week games against Southern and Nicholls.