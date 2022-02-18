Preview: LSU Baseball Opens Jay Johnson Era, 2022 Season Hosting Maine

It's officially the start of a new era for LSU baseball as the Tigers are set to open the Jay Johnson era at Alex Box with many expectations and goals on this squad.

But it will also be an emotional evening for giving thanks to Paul Mainieri and his run as the leader of this program for the last 15 years. On Friday Mainieri will return to the Box for the opener where he'll throw the first pitch to Johnson as almost a symbolic passing of the torch of the program.

In front of potentially 12,000 strong in the stadium, it'll be a proper sendoff for Mainieri and his time at LSU but will soon turn to the immense potential and aspirations this 2022 squad has on the field. The Tigers enter opening day ranked in the top 10 on every major publication, including as high as No. 3 in the Collegiate Baseball rankings.

We know for certain that Blake Money will draw the start on Friday and Ma'Khail Hilliard will draw the start Saturday. Johnson has also stated publicly that there are four players, Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry, Tre Morgan and Cade Doughty, who have earned every day starting roles in the field.

Outside of that, expect a myriad of pitching rotations and lineup combinations over the first several weeks of the season. It's something not uncommon for a team with this much talent combined with a new coaching staff learning best possible roles for each player. One of the main priorities Johnson has during this first slate of games is figuring which players handle certain situations better than others.

"What's great about the team is that there are a lot of guys who do something well and you can utilize any skill they have to help in a given situation," Johnson said. "For some of those guys that means defense, for some of those guys it means offense so you take one or two spots and you can combine one player out of two or three players."

LSU is in a unique position where it has so many capable players deserving of playing time that the lineup fans will see Friday night could be unrecognizable this time a month from now.

These two programs do have history, with LSU holding the all time series lead 6-1 including the very first meeting way back in 1986 in the College World Series, the first win in Omaha. LSU does ride a 20 game win streak on opening day heading into this matchup with first pitch expected at 6:30 p.m.

“We are extremely excited about this weekend and can’t wait to play in front of our great fans in a stadium with no capacity restrictions. Our team is starting to take shape; there are just so many guys that can make a contribution, and it’s our job to put them in a spot for them to be successful," Johnson said.

"I like the versatility of our team – we’re a strong team, but we also have a lot of athleticism. We can mix and match our players on a given day to give us the best chance to win. I’m looking for our guys to have a good mindset and execute their jobs the way they’ve been trained. The most important thing for the opening weekend is for the players to control their heartbeats; they’ve worked extremely hard to get to this point, so we just want to default to our training and have a good heartbeat about what we’re doing.”