LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs UMass Lowell Game One

Glen West

Pregame

This weekend is all about getting the hitting on track. The Tigers are currently batting .235 as a team and have more strikeouts (103) than hits (95) on the season

Here's a story on how LSU is changing its approach and why confidence has a lot to do with it.

UMass Lowell presents as good an opportunity as any, sporting a 4-6 record on the season.

LSU starting lineup 

Doughty 2B

Mathis 3B 

Cabrera RF 

Beloso 1B 

Garza DH 

Milazzo C 

DiGiacomo CF 

Bianco LF 

Cranford SS 

Cole Henry is back on the mound after a 10 strikeout performance against Texas last week. He allowed just two earned runs in the Tigers eventual 4-3 win.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Senior Skylar Mays to Leave Rare Legacy as Four-Year Starter for Tigers

Mays work ethic, determination will continue to make him successful not only on the floor, but off it as well

Glen West

LSU Basketball Set to Say Goodbye to Four Seniors In Regular Season Finale

Tigers to honor Wayde Sims on senior night

Glen West

LSU Football Hiring Former Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard as Director of Player Development

Sheppard will replace Kevin Faulk, who was promoted to running backs coach

Glen West

by

Gooch70552

LSU Baseball Still Trying to Find its Swing as SEC Play Approaches

Tigers hope to start reaping rewards of changed approach this weekend

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Breaks Down Spring Camp Depth Chart Ahead of First Practice

What the depth chart looks like with injuries and position changes

Glen West

by

KING NOLA

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Talks Arkansas Loss, Senior Day at Final Tip-Off Luncheon of 2020 Season

Tigers ready to send seniors out on high note in final home game of season against Georgia

Harrison Valentine

LSU Receiver Ja'Marr Chase to Carry on No. 7 Tradition for 2020 Season

Chase follows in footsteps of Delpit, Chark, Fournette and Mathieu for prestigious honor

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Ready to “Explode” After Three-Year Wait

Brennan becoming vocal leader team needs after title run

Harrison Valentine

by

Ryguy3

Abysmal Start Dooms LSU Basketball in Final SEC Road Game, Lose to Arkansas 99-90

Razorback 23 point lead too much to overcome for Tigers despite second half run

Glen West

by

BigDad1

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Announces Position Changes, Departures Ahead of Spring Ball

Rosenthal withdraws from school, expected to be back in the summer

Glen West