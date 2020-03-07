Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs UMass Lowell Game One

Pregame

This weekend is all about getting the hitting on track. The Tigers are currently batting .235 as a team and have more strikeouts (103) than hits (95) on the season

Here's a story on how LSU is changing its approach and why confidence has a lot to do with it.

UMass Lowell presents as good an opportunity as any, sporting a 4-6 record on the season.

LSU starting lineup

Doughty 2B

Mathis 3B

Cabrera RF

Beloso 1B

Garza DH

Milazzo C

DiGiacomo CF

Bianco LF

Cranford SS

Cole Henry is back on the mound after a 10 strikeout performance against Texas last week. He allowed just two earned runs in the Tigers eventual 4-3 win.