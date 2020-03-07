Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs UMass Lowell Game One
Glen West
Pregame
This weekend is all about getting the hitting on track. The Tigers are currently batting .235 as a team and have more strikeouts (103) than hits (95) on the season
Here's a story on how LSU is changing its approach and why confidence has a lot to do with it.
UMass Lowell presents as good an opportunity as any, sporting a 4-6 record on the season.
LSU starting lineup
Doughty 2B
Mathis 3B
Cabrera RF
Beloso 1B
Garza DH
Milazzo C
DiGiacomo CF
Bianco LF
Cranford SS
Cole Henry is back on the mound after a 10 strikeout performance against Texas last week. He allowed just two earned runs in the Tigers eventual 4-3 win.