LSU Baseball Midweek Win A Side Note as Coach Paul Mainieri Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak

Fresh off a weekend sweep, LSU continued their winning ways in the midweek, defeating South Alabama 4-1 at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday night, but the result was entirely secondary to the news that it would be the last game the Tigers would play in front of fans until further notice.

In response to the coronavirus, LSU Athletics announced midway through the game that all events going forward will be restricted to participating student-athletes, coaches, families, essential personnel and credentialed media beginning at least March 12 through March 30.

“When the NCAA made the advisory to schools that fans couldn’t come, I knew it was inevitable the [SEC] Presidents would follow suit,” coach Paul Mainieri said postgame.

For Mainieri and the players, the news was bitter-sweet. With Division I conferences like the Ivy League ending all sports for the spring season earlier this afternoon. LSU players are bummed that fans won’t be in attendance in the month of March, but relieved that the season will go on.

“I was worried they were going to cancel the season,” Mainieri said. “I told our players to keep it in perspective. They could have done what the Ivy League did. I’m glad they didn’t. They would break a lot of hearts doing that. I’m glad we’ve been given the opportunity to still play the game.”

As far as the game action, junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer posted a brief, but solid outing in the starting role, going three innings, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out five batters on 59 pitches.

LSU utilized seven pitchers over the course of the game: Kaminer, Jacob Hasty, Eric Walker, Nick Storz, Aaron George, Matthew Beck and Devin Fontenot.

“They did what they had to do, they made some clutch pitches,” Mainieri said on his pitchers. “Fontenot just keeps looking better and better. [Nick] Storz had his best velocity of the year. He was touching 92 tonight. A lot of guys threw the ball really well.”

The bats were hot over the weekend, and they stayed that way tonight. Donning their “early 20th century” throwback uniforms, the Tigers posted three runs in the third on four hits on a Cade Doughty RBI-double and a Daniel Cabrera RBI-single, and never looked back the remainder of the way.

LSU was very productive at the plate for most of the night. The Tigers totaled 11 hits and four RBI, highlighted by a big night from Doughty, who finished 3-for-4, with three hits and an RBI.

With the win, LSU improves to 12-5 overall heading into the start of SEC play. The Tigers will travel to Oxford on Friday to face No. 5 Ole Miss for a three-game series at an empty Swayze Field that will have a different feel.

“We put the safety and wellbeing of our students and entire LSU community first, and after consulting with other SEC presidents we decided the prudent thing to do is to have athletic contests without fans for the near term,” read an official release from the University.

“You come to LSU because you love to play in front of big crowds,” Mainieri said. “It’s going to be something different for them. But you play because you love the game. If you love the game, it shouldn’t matter if someone is in the stands or not. That shouldn’t be the motivation for you.”