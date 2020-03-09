Three Observations From No. 22 LSU Baseball's Series Sweep of UMass Lowell

A confidence building weekend at the Box was a much needed turn of events for an LSU offense that had been stuck in the mud for many of its previous 13 games.

While LSU (11-5) was able to find some consistency within its offense, the steps taken were overshadowed to a certain extent by long term injuries to two of its starters.

With SEC play now right around the corner, here are three takeaways from this weekend's series against UMass Lowell.

Offense finds its confidence

It was one of those series that you felt like if LSU didn't control or at the very least win every game, you'd go home disappointed. But in order to do that the Tigers needed to prove to an opponent and more importantly, themselves that they could find a way to string together successful outings at the plate.

While not facing the stiffest competition, LSU was able to hang a combined 23 runs on the Riverhawks in three games, easily its most impressive three-game spurt of non-conference play.

It was an encouraging weekend for the bottom of the order as Giovanni DiGiacomo picked up a ton of confidence by going 7-of-11 at the plate with three RBI while freshman Collier Cranford went 4-for-8 with four RBI.

The opposite field approach the coaching staff has preached the last few weeks finally seems to have struck a chord with the players but now the challenge comes with proving it on the road in the SEC.

The Tigers now face their toughest battle to date when they travel to Oxford next weekend for a three game battle with No. 9 Ole Miss. It was a good start but now LSU must prove that it can have success against SEC caliber arms.

Long term injuries will challenge inconsistent offensive LSU team

In spite of sweeping the Riverhawks, Mainieri did reveal two injuries that will test the depth of the LSU lineup. The Tigers lost freshman outfielder Maurice Hampton Jr. to a stress reaction in his back, the same injury former shortstop Josh Smith sustained in 2018 that forced him to miss all but six games.

"I don’t think it’s going to be anything that’s going to hamper his career going forward in football or baseball,” Mainieri said. “He may be back before the year is over but for now he needs rest and rehabilitation.”

Designated hitter Saul Garza is also out for an indeterminate amount of time with a strained back muscle that occurred in Friday's 11-2 win over UMass Lowell. The team is hopeful to have Garza back by as early as next weekend but it's too early to give an exact timeline according to Mainieri.

The injuries are huge blows to a team that's struggled with consistency at the plate and while Garza has certainly had his fair share, he's still one of the more veteran, power hitters on the team. Even Hampton was starting to come along at the plate and in the field before his injury.

LSU rolled the dice with Gavin Dugas as the designated hitter on Sunday and the move seemed to work out as Dugas went 2-for-4 at the plate with two homeruns, including the go-ahead knock in the eighth.

"I’m just so happy for Gavin Dugas,” Mainieri said. “This has been a rough start to the season for him. He’s such a wonderful young man. Nobody tries harder and nobody works harder. To see a kid like that get rewarded with some success, it warms your heart.”

Jaden Hill quickly becoming most dangerous arm in the SEC

With each passing outing it's becoming clear that Hill is the most talented pitcher on this roster which is a nice luxury for the Tigers to have out of the bullpen. Hill's most recent Saturday performance was just the latest in what's been a remarkable start to his sophomore campaign. Hill retired all 12 batters he faced with remarkable efficiency, allowing him to go four innings while keeping his pitch count under 40 for the evening.

Just take a look at the sophomore's stats to start the season; 11.2 innings pitched, no runs allowed, one hit, 17 strikeouts and five walks. In addition, he's hurling 97 and sometimes 98 mph fastballs at oppsing hitters.

These are just jaw-dropping numbers that should strike fear into opposing SEC teams because when Hill is on the mound, it's pretty clear he's not going down without getting some hey makers in.

LSU has tried to increase his workload gradually and Saturday was another stepping stone as it was the first time he's pitched four innings this season, much to the delight of the sophomore.

"It was fun,” Hill said. “I didn’t know I was going to stay out there the whole time. I didn’t know if I was going to go four. But it was fun being out there, I enjoyed it.”